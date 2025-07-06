Lee, the UK’s McMaster, showcases the efforts at control that continue to characterize the climate cult across the big pond: added fuel taxes on diesel and gasoline vehicles to pay for EV charging stations, and prohibitions on advertising of oil and gas!

Think it can’t happen here? Gavin Newsom would do it in a heartbeat. So would Tim Walz, New York’s crazy legislature, dominated by ignorant city folks, would, too. And, even Josh Shapiro would say it's worth considering. Likewise, throughout the West from Australia to Canada.

Moreover, grifters such as Dale Vince, the UK wind hustler, donates to the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), a U.S.-based philanthropic fund. It, in turn, has, according to Grok, helped finance a New York Communities for Change “Tax the Rich for a Green New Deal” campaign, which was instrumental in securing a gas ban on new construction in NYC. It would, quite obviously, have no hesitation in funding UK-type idiocy here as well.

Lee is 100% correct: it is an evil money-grubbing, statist agenda, and it could come here next without eternal vigilance by all Westerners.

