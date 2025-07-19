Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars just did one of his best videos. It’s about Low Emission Zones and these are already here in the U.S. as Perplexity tells us:

Low-emissions zones (LEZs) are rare in the United States compared to Europe, but there are a few notable examples and pilot programs: Santa Monica, California, created the first LEZ in the US with its Zero Emissions Delivery Zone (ZEDZ), launched as a pilot in 2021. This area covers about one square mile of downtown and targets last-mile delivery vehicles, encouraging companies to use electric vehicles, e-bikes, and delivery robots. Participation is voluntary, with incentives such as priority curb access for zero-emissions vehicles. Major companies like Ikea and Nissan have participated.

New York City has proposed low-emission freight zones, particularly focused on communities most impacted by diesel truck pollution. The city’s latest climate plan aims to pilot such a zone by 2027, exploring pricing, regulatory, and incentive options, but as of mid-2025, these are still in planning rather than operation.

Other US cities and states have explored the concept and conducted studies or pilot projects, but large-scale or mandatory low-emissions zones like those common in Europe do not currently exist in the US, and most efforts remain small-scale or voluntary pilots. In summary, while true mandatory, large-scale LEZs are not yet established in the US, Santa Monica's pilot is the current operational example, and proposals are underway in New York City. Broader adoption in the US is limited by regulatory, political, and practical challenges.

Geoff focuses on the Town of Worcester, which is located approximately 30 miles southwest of Birmingham.

Worcester’s population of Worcester was 103,872 in 2021. Grok says this about its air quality:

The air quality is currently rated as "Good" with a US AQI of around 28-33, based on real-time data. The main pollutant is PM2.5, with concentrations meeting or slightly exceeding the WHO annual guideline (5.1-6 µg/m³). This suggests satisfactory air quality with little to no risk, though sensitive individuals might take minor precautions.





