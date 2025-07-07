Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

I probably already posted this comment. I am in Massachusetts, in the Town of Barnstable, host to Avangrid's first large scale offshore wind farm, Vineyard Wind. They had federal permits (not all state yet) for New England Wind 1 and 2. The power purchase agreement for NE Wind 1 has been put off from the end of last year (post Trump winning), then May 2025, then August 2025 and now to be released Q1 2026. I don't see how a proponent can get this done when the state keeps putting back the PPAs? The finances must be upside down before the OBBBA. Hold on to your hats, the wind is gonna blow!!!

