Warren Buffett Got Where He Is by Knowing Which Way the Wind Is Blowing and It Blows the Other Way Now!
Another wind farm canceled after public outcry or something:
And, the statement from the developer says it all (emphasis added):
For the past few years, MidAmerican has explored developing the Siouxland wind farm, which was still in the early stages of evaluation.
Evaluation process
Through our multi-year development process, MidAmerican continuously evaluates the viability of each project to ensure it’s a proper fit for the community and will serve the needs of our customers.
As part of our ongoing project evaluation process, certain projects can be deemed not to be viable for various reasons, such as not gaining the acceptance of the community or county representatives, changes in law or policy, or increases in projects costs, to name a few.
Reevaluating this project
For some of those reasons and others, MidAmerican has determined not to proceed with Siouxland but continues to pursue many other generation projects across the state to ensure affordable, reliable and sustainable energy is always available to our customers. We have informed our partner landowners about the company’s decision.
We know decisions like this matter to the communities involved, and we’re grateful for the conversations and partnerships built throughout the evaluation process. While not every project will move ahead, our commitment to delivering affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for our customers remains unchanged. We’ll continue working closely with landowners and local leaders as we pursue projects that make sense and create long-term value.
What’s next
We truly value the trust and interest shown by landowners. Although this project will not proceed, MidAmerican will continue working with communities on renewable energy opportunities that make sense long-term.
Wind energy remains an essential part of our clean energy strategy, and MidAmerican continues to invest in renewable projects that provide value for customers and communities. We have several projects underway – including new wind, solar and repowering efforts – and we’ll keep exploring opportunities where landowners want to partner with us and where the projects can deliver long-term customer benefits. Our focus is on doing the right projects in the right places, and we strive to be a good neighbor and good partner in the communities and counties where we operate.
MidAmerican is owned by Berkshire Hathaway, that is to say Warren Buffett’s empire and he fgamously said this in 2014:
“I will do anything that is basically covered by the law to reduce Berkshire’s tax rate. For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make sense without the tax credit.”
Grok notes the following:
Warren Buffett has been candid about the role of government subsidies (specifically the federal Production Tax Credit, or PTC) in making wind energy projects economically viable for his companies…
This quote reflects his view at the time that wind farms were not economically attractive without the tax incentives, as they helped offset costs and taxes for Berkshire Hathaway Energy (which owns MidAmerican Energy, a major wind developer in Iowa).
Buffett has since continued investing heavily in wind and renewables—Berkshire Hathaway Energy has poured tens of billions into them—but he has consistently framed these investments as driven by available incentives, operational efficiencies, and long-term policy support rather than pure unsubsidized market economics.
He has also noted in shareholder letters (e.g., around 2016) that federal subsidies make renewables price-competitive in certain regions, and that without them, they could challenge traditional utilities’ economics.
This background provides some further insights into why the Siouxland project is being canceled, doesn’t it? Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” is slated to cut or eliminate the subsidies on which the green energy house of cards depends and this President is not only a fan of coal, but also operates several coal plants. Also, in February of this year, the company proposed the Orient Energy Center, a new natural gas-fired combustion turbine plant in Adair County, Iowa, with about 465 MW capacity. Buffett has no problem adapting to local opinion in this case because he has other irons in the fire and he got where he is by always knowing which way the wind blows.
