Another wind farm canceled after public outcry or something:

And, the statement from the developer says it all (emphasis added):

For the past few years, MidAmerican has explored developing the Siouxland wind farm, which was still in the early stages of evaluation.

Evaluation process

Through our multi-year development process, MidAmerican continuously evaluates the viability of each project to ensure it’s a proper fit for the community and will serve the needs of our customers.

As part of our ongoing project evaluation process, certain projects can be deemed not to be viable for various reasons, such as not gaining the acceptance of the community or county representatives, changes in law or policy, or increases in projects costs, to name a few.

Reevaluating this project

For some of those reasons and others, MidAmerican has determined not to proceed with Siouxland but continues to pursue many other generation projects across the state to ensure affordable, reliable and sustainable energy is always available to our customers. We have informed our partner landowners about the company’s decision.

We know decisions like this matter to the communities involved, and we’re grateful for the conversations and partnerships built throughout the evaluation process. While not every project will move ahead, our commitment to delivering affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for our customers remains unchanged. We’ll continue working closely with landowners and local leaders as we pursue projects that make sense and create long-term value.

What’s next

We truly value the trust and interest shown by landowners. Although this project will not proceed, MidAmerican will continue working with communities on renewable energy opportunities that make sense long-term.

Wind energy remains an essential part of our clean energy strategy, and MidAmerican continues to invest in renewable projects that provide value for customers and communities. We have several projects underway – including new wind, solar and repowering efforts – and we’ll keep exploring opportunities where landowners want to partner with us and where the projects can deliver long-term customer benefits. Our focus is on doing the right projects in the right places, and we strive to be a good neighbor and good partner in the communities and counties where we operate.