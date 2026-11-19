Why do New York State and certain other blue states have fracking bans and otherwise insane energy policies? The answer is similar. They are overwhelmingly dominated by city voters.

That truth is laid out concisely in this article about the critical role of the Electoral College in the future of our republic. I will not cite the exact title because I hate unnecessary use of foul language to make the very necessary point. Nonetheless, it is an otherwise excellent piece of journalism, and I quote the most poignant parts below:

The Electoral College was designed, in part, to prevent the most populous states from completely dominating the selection of the President. It was one of the compromises that helped convince states with wildly different populations, economies, and interests to participate in this grand, lunatic experiment we call the United States of America… Look at Illinois. Outside the Chicago metropolitan area, huge portions of Illinois are politically conservative. You can drive for hours through communities whose political preferences bear almost no resemblance to those of Chicago. Cook County and its surrounding suburbs have enough population to exert enormous influence over statewide elections. The result? Millions of Illinois residents find themselves governed by politicians whose priorities are largely shaped by an enormous metropolitan area with very different economic, cultural, and political interests. Now look at New York. New York City and its surrounding metropolitan area dominate statewide politics. The people living in rural upstate New York might as well be sending smoke signals... Their concerns about agriculture, firearms, taxes, energy, and rural economic development routinely collide with the priorities of politicians whose electoral fortunes depend heavily on New York City. California? Same … circus, different clowns. Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area wield tremendous political influence over a state containing vast agricultural regions, mountain communities, desert towns, and rural counties whose residents often want absolutely nothing to do with the political agenda coming out of Sacramento… [W]hen political power becomes overwhelmingly concentrated in a handful of population centers, enormous numbers of people outside those centers can come to believe that their interests no longer matter… Democracy is not simply the proposition that 50.1% of the population gets to do whatever the hell it wants to the other 49.9%. A constitutional republic has safeguards, divisions of authority, and institutional compromises precisely because unchecked political power is dangerous, even when that power has majority support.

The Bill of Rights doesn’t disappear because 51% of Americans find the First Amendment inconvenient… The interests of smaller states don’t suddenly become irrelevant because California has more people… A political system survives because the people living under it believe they have a meaningful stake in its continued existence. When large portions of the country conclude that they have no meaningful influence, that their interests can be disregarded indefinitely, and that the political system exists primarily to serve people who despise them, the legitimacy of that system begins to rot… We are already a nation divided by geography, culture, economics, religion, and politics. We have people who seem increasingly convinced that their fellow Americans are not merely mistaken, but enemies who must be defeated and punished… Do we want to give millions more Americans reason to believe that the federal government is something imposed upon them by distant population centers whose inhabitants neither understand nor respect them? That’s how you encourage separatism… The United States was never intended to be a system in which the largest states could simply dictate terms to the smallest.

Think about what’s happened in New York. Southern Tier counties that have the same famous shale gas resources as the Northern Tier counties in Pennsylvania, have been denied the right to develop them. It is the same for Wayne County, Pennsylvania, the only county in the Commonwealth that can’t use them because they are mostly in the Delaware River Basin, also dominated by urban states.

Upstate New York, though, is being forced to accept the coverage of its beautiful landscapes with massive, useless, subsidized solar panels. That’s because city voters who control the state know precisely nothing about either food or energy production, yet imagine they’re the smartest bears around, and deserve the rights of kings to rule the folks they view as rural hicks.

The solution? Well, if I were king, I would allow states to go back to the systems that were in place decades ago when state senates represented particular geographies, the same as our U.S. Senate. Imagine how much better New York State would operate today if it had a system where city voters actually had to convince upstate voters to accept their wild energy ideas.

#NewYork #ElectoralCollege #Rural #Cities #Urban #Fracking #Energy #CityVoters

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