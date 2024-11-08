Wall Streeters Such As BlackRock and Vanguard Fear Trump Like No Other, Which Is Why It Was Crucial to Elect Him
The Verge is a trendy left-wing tech website. It is part of Vox Media, in which the major investors are NBC and Comcast, about which this was stated in a May, 2021, report:
The owner of NBC and MSNBC is Comcast. NBC’s parent company is NBCUniversal, an umbrella company that also owns Fandango, Hulu, Universal Pictures, and Telemundo. NBCUniversal is then owned by parent company Comcast. Brian L. Roberts is Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation. Since 2013, the company has been wholly owned by Comcast, which bought GE's ownership stake. Three biggest shareholders: The Vanguard Group, Inc (8.11%), Capital Research & Management Co. (4.57%), BlackRock Fund Advisors (4.26%).
And, then, there is this:
I'm no fan of the phony net neutrality advocated within the video, but it is, nonetheless, very eye-opening in both good and bad ways. It's an inspiring story of business success but also a warning against concentration of media power and the turning of everything we use into a subscription service.
The Verge is the point of the spear for the elite corporatist establishment of Wall Street, political and mainstream media types. They hate Trump because he threatens their power and the Big Green Grift in which all are invested in one way or another. The proof is in an astounding article from The Verge that I quote below:
Donald Trump clinched a presidential victory, ushering in another term of environmental rollbacks that’ll make it more difficult to safeguard our air, water, and climate…
They know what to expect after Trump rolled back more than 100 environmental regulations when he was last in office. That included repealing the Obama-era Clean Power Plan (CPP), a landmark rule that would have set limits to carbon pollution from power plants for the first time, had it been implemented. While it was designed to fight climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, it had the added benefit of cleaning up other kinds of pollution from power plants.
The opposite is also true — delaying action on climate change comes with health risks from the soot and smog that come from burning fossil fuels. The Environmental Protection Agency estimated that the Trump administration’s weaker alternative to the CPP could lead to 1,400 more premature deaths and 48,000 “exacerbated” asthma cases a year by 2030…
It’s difficult to imagine that the US will stay in the Paris climate accord, considering Trump abandoned the international agreement to stop global warming once before and has vowed to do so again. The Biden administration managed to pass the biggest spending package on climate and clean energy, the Inflation Reduction Act, which is supposed to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 40 percent compared to 2005 levels by 2030. Trump has also said, however, that he would “rescind all unspent funds” from the Inflation Reduction Act, stalling the nation’s transition to cleaner energy. When it comes to energy policy, the Republican platform says simply, “We will DRILL, BABY, DRILL.”
“Donald Trump was a disaster for climate progress during his first term, and everything he’s said and done since suggests he’s eager to do even more damage this time,” Sierra Club executive director Ben Jealous said in a statement. Sierra Club’s legal team filed more than 300 lawsuits against the Trump administration challenging its environmental rollbacks. “Trump has put profits over people time and again, prioritizing the bottom line of the Big Oil CEOs who bought and paid for his campaign above communities across the country who face the threat of pollution and the devastating impacts of the climate crisis.”
…On top of that, prominent environmental groups are already discussing potential legal actions they can take. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) says it filed 163 cases against the Trump administration and won in close to 90 percent of cases that have been resolved so far.
“If he tries to roll back urgently needed climate gains, or follow his radical Project 2025 roadmap to environmental ruin, we’ll stand up for the environment and public health - in the court of public opinion and in our courts of law,” Manish Bapna, NRDC president, said in an emailed statement. “If Trump tries to turn our government against the people it serves, we’ll stand with the people. If he tries to purge the professional civil service we depend on for sound governance, we’ll stand by those who face political attack.”
Everything in the above tells us why it was critical to elect Trump to halt the climate madness, but knowing for whom The Verge speaks tells us even more; namely that the climate cabal is focused on money and power and little else. It's why they lost the election; because voters are onto them as the latter deal with ever-rising energy costs, see their farmland converted into fields of mirrors, their mountaintops cleared for ever more monstrous wind turbines, their Federal budgets bloated beyond belief, and their energy security rendered more fragile every day. One prays everything the NRDC gang, Wall Street and Comcast fear is accomplished by Trump when he takes office again.
#TheVerge #Trump #Comcast #Climate #VoxMedia #NBC