The Verge is a trendy left-wing tech website. It is part of Vox Media, in which the major investors are NBC and Comcast, about which this was stated in a May, 2021, report:

The owner of NBC and MSNBC is Comcast. NBC’s parent company is NBCUniversal, an umbrella company that also owns Fandango, Hulu, Universal Pictures, and Telemundo. NBCUniversal is then owned by parent company Comcast. Brian L. Roberts is Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation. Since 2013, the company has been wholly owned by Comcast, which bought GE's ownership stake. Three biggest shareholders: The Vanguard Group, Inc (8.11%), Capital Research & Management Co. (4.57%), BlackRock Fund Advisors (4.26%).

And, then, there is this:

I'm no fan of the phony net neutrality advocated within the video, but it is, nonetheless, very eye-opening in both good and bad ways. It's an inspiring story of business success but also a warning against concentration of media power and the turning of everything we use into a subscription service.

The Verge is the point of the spear for the elite corporatist establishment of Wall Street, political and mainstream media types. They hate Trump because he threatens their power and the Big Green Grift in which all are invested in one way or another. The proof is in an astounding article from The Verge that I quote below:

Everything in the above tells us why it was critical to elect Trump to halt the climate madness, but knowing for whom The Verge speaks tells us even more; namely that the climate cabal is focused on money and power and little else. It's why they lost the election; because voters are onto them as the latter deal with ever-rising energy costs, see their farmland converted into fields of mirrors, their mountaintops cleared for ever more monstrous wind turbines, their Federal budgets bloated beyond belief, and their energy security rendered more fragile every day. One prays everything the NRDC gang, Wall Street and Comcast fear is accomplished by Trump when he takes office again.

