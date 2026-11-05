Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
29m

Anybody that believed the affordability claim with regard to RGGI and the Virginia plan should invest in desert real estate in the Everglades.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture