In June 2023, Dominion Energy announced plans to build four small “peaker” electric generating plants in Chesterfield County near Richmond (see Dominion Plans to Build 1,000-MW Gas Peaker Plant Near Richmond, VA).

The Chesterfield Energy Reliability Center (CERC) calls for building four 250-megawatt gas-fired power plants (1,000 MW total) that can jump into action during the coldest and hottest days of the year to help supply enough electricity for 250,000 homes—to keep the lights on because solar and wind are not up to the task.

Three weeks ago, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) finally approved the project (see Va. SCC Finally Approves Dominion’s Chesterfield Gas-Fired Plant). And just like that, the SCC has canceled its approval so it can consider an appeal filed on Monday by radical green groups. Yes, elections have consequences.

Virginians behaved in an infantile manner by electing far-left Democrats to pack the legislature and for their next governor and lieutenant governor. With an incoming blue tidal wave that hates fossil energy, SCC commissioners are now rethinking their decision to approve this project. Note these peaker plants will run for only about one-third of the time. They’re not even full-time energy sources!

Here’s the story from Virginia Public Media (VPM):

Opponents say the controversial facility in Chesterfield will harm communities. The State Corporation Commission suspended its approval of the Chesterfield Energy Reliability Center — a planned Dominion Energy Virginia natural gas plant that has drawn significant opposition from Central Virginia residents and environmental groups. Regulators said in a short filing Tuesday that the suspension will allow them more time to consider an appeal filed on Monday by Appalachian Voices, the NAACP and Mothers Out Front. Those groups opposed the plant and are represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center. Their appeal petition argued that the SCC failed to consider emissions impacts on fenceline communities as required under the state’s environmental justice law, instead leaving that to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The EJ law defines a fenceline community as “an area that contains all or part of a low-income community or community of color and that presents an increased health risk to its residents due to its proximity to a major source of pollution.” The commission’s Nov. 25 final order said CERC would have smaller local health impacts than the coal plant that operated on the same property from 1952 until 2023. The appeal challenged that conclusion: “With all due respect, that methodology countermands the fundamental goals of the VEJA; it would encourage constructing new fossil fuel infrastructure at locations that have historically housed such infrastructure, ensuring those communities continue to experience harms.” Environmental advocates also argued that Dominion must meet energy efficiency targets under state law in order to build new fossil fuel power plants — targets that the utility has not met. That requirement can be superseded if there is a demonstrated need for more electricity production to avoid reliability issues; regulators said in their November order that need does exist. That’s another issue raised by the appeal: how the threat to reliability was determined. Appellants argued that Dominion provided “minimal evidence” of its claim that CERC is necessary to prevent rolling blackouts, brownouts, or other consequences. The SCC cited modelling and statements from Dominion, PJM Interconnection (which operates the regional electric grid capacity market) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation in deciding that additional generation is needed by 2029. The state commission’s acceptance of the appeal isn’t necessarily a sign that regulators agree with its arguments, nor that the SCC will change its November decision in approving the plant. SELC attorney Grayson Holmes said he appreciated their willingness to take a closer look. “We hope the Commission will recognize that permitting Dominion to claim this narrow exception on flimsy evidence sets a bad precedent—effectively suggesting that any future gas proposals could easily clear this hurdle, even if they are not the cleanest or most economic option,” Holmes said in a press release. Dominion spokesperson Jeremy Slayton said in a statement that CERC is “an important part of Virginia’s all of the above strategy to ensure our region has the reliable power we need.” “We stand behind the SCC’s approval of the project,” Slayton wrote Thursday. “It was approved after a year of exhaustive review, an extensive public hearing and participation by thousands of Virginians.” Disclosure: The Southern Environmental Law Center is a VPM sponsor.

Editor’s Note: Note that the above story comes from VPM, and it is sponsored by the same radical Southern Environmental Law Center lawyers engaged in this reprehensible climate lawfare. This is how it’s done, of course, so I asked Alter AI “What is The Southern Environmental Law Center and who funds it?” Here is the answer I received:

The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) is one of the most powerful but least publicly scrutinized environmental‑litigation groups in the United States.

It presents itself as a regional, non‑profit legal advocate “for the South’s air, water, and communities,” but its scale, funding network, and litigation strategies put it in the same orbit as national, foundation‑backed policy shops rather than a local NGO. Let’s review its identity, structure, and financing. 1. What the Southern Environmental Law Center is: Founded: 1986 in Charlottesville, Virginia by attorney Rick Middleton , Harvard Law class of ’72.

Legal status: 501(c)(3) nonprofit public‑interest law firm.

Headquarters: Charlottesville with branch offices in Atlanta, Asheville, Birmingham, Chapel Hill, Charleston (SC and TN), Knoxville, Nashville, and Washington D.C.

Mission: to bring litigation and policy advocacy in defense of “the South’s natural resources and people.”

Core work: Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act suits, NEPA reviews, pipeline challenges (Atlantic Coast, Mountain Valley Pipelines), and land‑use regulation cases. Though regional in branding, SELC now shapes national EPA and Department of Interior rulemaking through court filings and amicus briefs. 2. Its funding base (“who funds it”): SELC’s latest IRS Form 990s and foundation disclosures list annual revenue around $50 – $65 million (2023‑24). About 90 % comes from big foundations and major donors; the rest is grants from federal settlements and individual supporters. Top institutional & foundation funders: (Compiled from IRS filings and foundation‑grant databases) Totals are cumulative over two decades from public grant database records; precise dollar figures vary slightly by year. Major individual donors: Wealth from Vanguard, BlackRock, and tech‑sector executives appear through donor‑advised funds (Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable).

A core circle of legacy contributors descends from the Rockefeller and Pew family philanthropies, plus environmental law veterans from NRDC and Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund (now Earthjustice). Earned income / settlement awards: SELC occasionally receives court‑awarded attorney fees and settlement shares in cases where statutes permit fee recovery. These revenues average $2–5 million annually. 3. Governance and ideological orientation: CategoryProfileBoard composition - Law partners, former EPA officials, university deans, and philanthropic officers (Hewlett, Kresge, MacArthur ties).

Policy network - Core member of national climate‑litigation collaboration with NRDC, Sierra Club Legal Team, and Climate Integrity Project.

Litigation style - Strategic targeted lawsuits to enforce EPA/DOI rules, block pipelines, stop road expansions, and steer state energy plans toward renewables.

Criticisms - Opponents (including industry groups and several States’ Attorneys General) describe SELC as an “activist litigation shop driving federal policy through regional courts” rather than a grassroots local entity. 4. Bottom line: The Southern Environmental Law Center is a large, foundation‑funded environmental litigation organization headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Its annual budget ≈ $60 million , sourced mainly from high‑profile philanthropic foundations — Hewlett, Energy Foundation, Marisla, Sea Change, MacArthur, Kresge, Rockefeller Brothers, Open Society, and Bloomberg’s environment program.

Through court actions and policy advocacy across the southern U.S., it has become one of the nation’s leading drivers of renewable‑energy and anti‑fossil‑fuel litigation.

So, there you have it. Virginia just voted to become one with New York, California, and Illinois. When urbanization swamps rural areas, this is what you get.

#NaturalGas #AI #Virginia #MarcellusShale #GasPlants #Energy #Electricity #PeakerPlants #SCC #SELC #ClimateLawfare

