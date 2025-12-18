Victor Davis Hanson, in addition to being a famous historian and political observer, also owns a farm in California’s Central Valley. He has just done an outstanding video addressing what Gavin Newson and the state’s legislature have done, via totally irrational energy policies, to destroy the Golden State. It’s 17 minutes long and a little dry as to presentation, but every second is worth your time if you wish to truly understand the futility of green energy virtue signaling everywhere it’s happening:

Check it out! It’s a superb analysis!

