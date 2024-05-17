Another day, another post, and another bit of wisdom from Orwell (see here for yesterday’s):

The party controls the mind through the control of language (Newspeak).

Yes, language is how narratives are set to the great advantage of the party controlling it. And, by great advantage, we’re talking about controlling the people.

Where am I going here? Well, straight to a new term I’ve not previously heard, as I recall, but which suddfenly popped up in two different energy pieces I read today. It’s “variable generation. I first noticed it in this report from the North American Energy Reliability Corporation (NERC).

It appeared multiple times and, at first, I wondered if the authors were referring dispatchable nuclear or fossil fuel energy that could be turned up or down as needed. Quickly, though, I found it meant solar and wind, which are variable not by choice but by nature. Still, I had to wonder why such a bland, vague term was being used at all.

Large bureaucracies of every type invariably resort to language that is either meaningless, intended to deceive or designed to bore everyone into reading no further. So, which is it?

Well, later in the day, I came across this rather good post on the Energy Information Administration's “Today In Energy” website. And, wouldn’t you know it? I found this wonderful paragraph regarding natural gas-fired electricity generation in Texas setting a winter record for January 2024:

Net electricity load requirements (which excludes variable generation such as wind and solar) peaked on January 15 by 630.6 GWh more than the day before the cold snap started (January 13). Natural gas supplied 78% of the generation needed to meet this additional net electricity load. Between January 14 and 15, natural gas-fired generation supplied 91% (164.2 GWh) of the increase in net electricity load.

Natural gas stepped into the picture to save the day, in other words, due to the fact the variable generators were so incredibly variable they couldn’t do the job, so someone turned the switch to up to the red zone at the natural gas power plants. The variable generators, truth be told and generally speaking, only varied one way, though, and that was down as we see here:

The rest of this big natural gas win is told here:

In January 15, increased demand in Texas for electricity led to record daily natural gas consumption by the Texas electric power sector, 8.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), a 0.1-Bcf/d increase over the previous record set on August 25, 2023, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights. Despite involuntary production interruptions including inclement weather, maintenance events, and temporary oversupply conditions on natural gas pipelines, natural gas supplies in Texas were sufficient during peak generation throughout the past winter. Weatherization standards implemented in August 2022 following Winter Storm Uri required critical natural gas infrastructure, including pipelines servicing electricity generation facilities, to be protected against weather emergencies.

Frankly, it doesn’t get much better for natural gas, which is dispatchable, dependable, and reliable, whereas solar and wind are precisely the opposite, of course.

The EIA; in fairness, stated that “variable generation” was really solar and wind and so did NERC, if you searched the document, but one can see where this going. Solar and wind, and renewables generally, will be described as “variable generators” so no one has to come right out and say they’re undispatchable, undependable and unreliable. We’ll all just talk in circles, the news media won’t have the slightest clue, and the latter will go on writing how the future is green although it cannot be, that is if we hope to stay warm in January (or July if you happen to live down under).

