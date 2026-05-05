Used EV Values and the Fake News Surrounding Them Tell Us Everything About Journalism and Its Collusion with the Climate Blob
This 16-minute video from Barry Crampton in the UK exposes the fallacy that EVs are rebounding due to gas (petrol) prices, but much more importantly, Barry reveals the dishonesty of journalism today. You don’t need to watch the whole thing to get the point, as Barry illustrates the con early on:
Enjoy!
#BarryCrampton #EVs #UK #UsedEVs #Journalism #FakeNews
As I said in a post last week, I would expect a temporary increase in EV sales while gas prices are higher because of the Iran war.
As for used EVs, the lower prices won't necessarily mean fewer sales.
I learned a saying when I was in Real Estate: "Anything will sell if the price is right."