Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
3h

As I said in a post last week, I would expect a temporary increase in EV sales while gas prices are higher because of the Iran war.

As for used EVs, the lower prices won't necessarily mean fewer sales.

I learned a saying when I was in Real Estate: "Anything will sell if the price is right."

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