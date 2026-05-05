This 16-minute video from Barry Crampton in the UK exposes the fallacy that EVs are rebounding due to gas (petrol) prices, but much more importantly, Barry reveals the dishonesty of journalism today. You don’t need to watch the whole thing to get the point, as Barry illustrates the con early on:

Enjoy!

#BarryCrampton #EVs #UK #UsedEVs #Journalism #FakeNews

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