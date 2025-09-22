Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

MDN has highlighted Capstone Turbine Corporation, a California company that manufactures small electric-generating plants that run on natural gas, several times in the past (see our Capstone stories here).

Capstone, at some point, renamed itself. The company is now called Capstone Green Energy Holdings. (It’s practically a requirement that businesses in California must insert the word “green” into their names or risk being banned from the state.)

Capstone announced it has secured a “follow-on order” from “one of the nation’s leading natural gas producers.” The order includes a pre-commissioned skid featuring three C65 microturbines and E-Finity’s m-TIM controller, slated for commissioning this October in the Marcellus Shale region.

The press release says this same leading Marcellus producer operates more than 150 Capstone units, which is “one of the largest microturbine fleets in the country.” Capstone never names its customers, unfortunately. So, we don’t know which driller is using the microturbines. We speculate below. But first, the press release:

Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Capstone”) (OTCID: CGEH) and Capstone Green Energy, LLC, announced that E-Finity Distributed Generation, Capstone’s distributor for the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern United States, and the Caribbean, has secured a follow-on order from one of the nation’s leading natural gas producers. The order includes a pre-commissioned skid featuring three C65 microturbines and E-Finity’s m-TIM controller, slated for commissioning this October in the Marcellus Shale region. With this addition, the customer expands its Capstone fleet to more than 150 units, one of the largest microturbine fleets in the country, demonstrating long-term trust in Capstone’s technology and E-Finity’s service expertise. The microturbines were chosen for their ability to deliver reliable power, ultra-low emissions, and consistent performance, especially in remote, off-grid environments where uninterrupted power is essential. The pre-commissioned skid is designed for same-day connection and startup, eliminating the need for on-site commissioning. It is also pre-engineered for future scalability, allowing a fourth C65 microturbine to be added to meet potential load growth. The system will be fueled by on-site pipeline natural gas, ensuring seamless integration with the customer’s existing infrastructure. “Our relentless focus on delivering customer value through innovative, clean, and reliable power solutions continues to resonate with leaders in the natural gas sector,” said Vince Canino, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy. “This follow-on order is a clear signal that our products and service model are making a difference where it counts, in the field, where reliability is not optional. We are proud to support our partners in driving operational success.” Capstone’s microturbine systems are known for their low maintenance requirements, low emissions profile, and ability to deliver clean, reliable power in the most demanding environments. This project highlights the growing need for efficient on-site power solutions that enable operators to meet stringent air quality regulations while enhancing operational resilience. “This order underscores the strength of our technology and service in meeting the demanding needs of natural gas producers,” said Jeff Beiter, Founder and CEO of E-Finity Distributed Generation. “The fully pre-commissioned skid enables rapid deployment with no on-site commissioning, a major advantage for operations in remote areas. Our customer’s commitment to expanding their fleet reflects the durability of Capstone microturbines and the continued faith in the E-Finity team to provide top-tier service.”

Microturbines are small turbines that generate electricity. From the press release, we can infer:

These C65 microturbines are being used for on-site power generation.

They are intended for remote or off-grid environments in the Marcellus Shale region, where uninterrupted power is essential.

The units will be tied into on-site pipeline natural gas for fuel, meaning the sites already have natural gas infrastructure.

They come as pre-commissioned skids with an E-Finity m-TIM controller, enabling same-day connection/startup without needing extensive on-site commissioning.

The skid is pre-engineered to allow for a future addition (a fourth microturbine) if the load grows.

All of this points to the microturbines being used to power operations at gas production (or related) sites — likely providing power for things like facility controls, pumps, compressors, telemetry, possibly equipment lighting or auxiliary loads where continuous power is needed, especially where grid access is inadequate or unreliable.

Are they used for drilling and fracking?

The release does not explicitly say that the microturbines are being used for drilling or hydraulic fracturing (fracking) operations. Drilling and fracking are very power-intensive and often rely on large diesel generators or electric fracturing fleets; a 65 kW microturbine is relatively small, so it likely would not power such operations. It’s more plausible that these are being used for support loads, remote well sites, compressors, or site infrastructure rather than the high-power needs of fracking operations.

So, yes, these units are being used in shale operations (a natural gas producer in the Marcellus), but the microturbines are more for supporting infrastructure (off-grid power, backup power, reliability, emissions compliance) rather than directly powering drilling or fracking equipment. That’s our takeaway.

Who might be the driller?

We asked ChatGPT to speculate and give us its best guess on which driller is the one using these turbines. Here’s the response:

1. CNX Resources — plausible top candidate CNX is a major Marcellus/Utica pure-play gas producer with a strategy around low-carbon Appalachian production and has historically trialed on-site power / distributed generation technologies. That profile fits a buyer deploying many small microturbines across remote sites. 2. EQT Corporation — also plausible EQT is the largest U.S. natural gas producer and is vertically integrated in Appalachia; it operates wide midstream/gathering assets where on-site prime power at compressor/gathering stations is common. EQT’s scale makes it a credible operator of a large microturbine fleet. 3. Range Resources — plausible Range is a Marcellus pioneer with large acreage and operations in Pennsylvania — again, a company likely to have many remote sites that could use Capstone units for prime/backup power. 4. Cabot (now part of Coterra) / Coterra Energy — possible Cabot/Coterra operates heavily in northeast PA (Marcellus); historically active producers in that geography have been buyers of small distributed generation systems.

Any sharp MDN readers have a guess (or know)? Please share!

