The USAID scandal grows with every chime of the clock on the wall. Jo Nova captures the essence of the crime:

It turns out the Non-Government Organizations were really the Government. The word for that is GONGO — a government organised non-government organisation. Hands up who is still reeling with the news that USAID had 50 thousand million dollars of political and media influence? The annual budget of $50 billion dollars in the hands of unaccountable activist NGOs buys a lot of “journalists,” editors and teenage protestors. Suddenly a lot of global patterns make more sense. Today we found out that news outlets like Politico, and the New York Times were being given millions of dollars from the US government. Benny Johnson says: This is the biggest scandal in news media history: No employee at Politico got paid yesterday. First time ever the company missed a pay period. This is a crisis. Now we learn Politico — a “news company” — which spent the last 10 years trying to destroy the MAGA Movement was being massively funded by USAID. It seems some $27 million dollars went to Politico during the Biden years — and that’s just the subscriptions (not the USAID). Truly, Politico charges as much as $10,000 for a single “Politico Pro” subscription — and so the taxpayers fork out big bucks to pay for politicians “work expenses”, and the money ends up covering the salaries of journalists who are working hard to deceive the hapless taxpayers.

Trump slaying the USAID Leviathan?

When I first started writing on the subject of energy a decade and half ago, it quickly became clear to me that much of what I had believed prior to then had been completely wrong. I had theretofore supposed it was all about ideology and opponents of natural gas development were simply uninformed.

Sadly, I was the uninformed one. The problem wasn’t ideology. It was institutions such as the Natural Resources Development Council (NRDC) that were doing the bidding of the Rockefeller family in their quest to make a wilderness of Upstate New York for their personal enjoyment (and profit).

Since then, things have only gotten worse and virtually every major institution is corrupted. The USAID scandal reveals a new depth to the depravity and it has had a major impact on energy issues. Politico, for example, has a Politico Energy podcast. Here are the titles of the most recent shows:

EPA partially unfreezes some environmental funding

The energy impact of Trump’s trade war

Why the offshore wind industry may be on the verge of collapse

Why Trump’s AI plan may have a FERC problem

Why new EU rules could thwart Trump’s energy ambitions

Can blue states meet their climate goals under Trump 2.0?

How Trump’s planned spending freeze could impact energy

Why Trump vs. offshore wind power is just getting started

Why Canada’s energy minister thinks Trump’s tariffs plans are a lose-lose

Trump is touting AI data centers. What about power?

It’s not hard to see the pattern. It’s all about trashing President Trump’s energy and trade policies and USAID has been funding it with our tax money.

USAID has even funded the NRDC, according to Grok:

Information available online indicates that NRDC has received funding from USAID for various projects. For instance, NRDC has been involved in environmental and climate-related initiatives that align with USAID's goals, particularly in areas like promoting sustainable development, combating climate change, and protecting natural resources. The NRDC's website and other sources, such as reports on environmental funding, confirm that NRDC has worked on projects supported by USAID. One specific example mentioned involves NRDC's efforts in international climate, health, water, and agricultural development, where USAID's involvement would be pertinent due to its mandate in these areas… The grants from USAID to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) have primarily focused on environmental and climate initiatives. Here's a breakdown based on available information: Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG): These grants are part of initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through investments in transportation, food waste management, and renewable energy. NRDC has been involved in promoting community-driven solutions, particularly in sustainable transportation and food waste reduction. The CPRG program is significant for its emphasis on engaging disadvantaged communities and ensuring that a substantial portion of the benefits from these grants go to low-income and marginalized groups as part of the Biden administration's Justice40 Initiative. Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency: NRDC has collaborated with USAID in projects aimed at increasing the deployment of clean energy in developing countries, notably in India. This includes supporting initiatives like sustainable cooling, the development of offshore wind markets, and broader clean energy deployment to meet national and international climate targets. Bilateral Climate Programs: These programs focus on adaptation, clean energy, and sustainable landscapes. In FY24, USAID appropriated $679 million for such programs, with specific allocations for adaptation ($256 million), clean energy ($247 million), and sustainable landscapes ($176 million). NRDC's involvement here would likely be in policy advocacy, technical assistance, or direct project execution to help reduce the impact of climate change on infrastructure, agriculture, and public health in developing countries.

We also learn this about the Energy Foundation, which is a solar promoter and big-time fracking opponent largely financed by wealthy trust-funder Nat Simons via his dark money Sea Change Foundation:

USAID has allocated funds to the Energy Foundation for various projects aimed at promoting sustainable energy practices and reducing emissions. One notable aspect includes USAID's support for clean energy initiatives in China, where the Energy Foundation has been involved.

USAID has also worked with the Heinz Endowments:

The Heinz Endowments has collaborated with USAID through Pennsylvania's application for Climate Pollution Reduction Grants. This partnership is part of a broader initiative to reduce climate pollution, with RISE PA being a significant project where USAID's involvement is noted.

Heinz, of course, funds everything fractivist in Pennsylvania.

The list goes on and on. USAID was corrupt to the core and now what’s left of it has been moved into State Department by Trump and Rubio. It was nothing but a money-laundering organization to benefit NGOs and politicians determined to undermine America, promote corporatism and advance leftist agendas. Congress should now obliterate the agency altogether. Turn it's building into a laundry. That’s how it operated anyway.

#Trump #Rubio #USAID #Scandal #Energy #Politico

Share