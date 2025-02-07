The World Economic Forum is, perhaps, the most comical thing imaginable and, yet, it is a very real threat to every value we cherish, because that’s where the big money folks go to plan our future. It’s led by a very old man with delusions of being a Teutonic warrior who, without embarrassment, has written a book called “The Great Reset” detailing his plans for taking over the world.

It puts out stunningly stupid advertisements literally telling us it plans to own everything so we can be happy. And, all the world’s fabulous wealthy scions fly into Davos on private jets for its confabs, where they pontificate on how to cut emissions to save the planet and, coincidentally, fill their pockets with grift.

Caricature of Klaus Schwab, the WEF leader taking our money

So, it makes perfect sense that U.S. taxpayers should pony up some money to help this group along, right?

Well, no, but that's exactly what happened. The USAID and WEF clowns collaborated in 2013 to abscond with $16.1 million of our money. Moreover, we’re still paying because, of course, we didn’t have the $16.1 million and had to borrow it from our children and the next 5-6 generations of our descendants.

Incredible, isn’t it? Yet, it happened. And, there was much more. The WEF’s Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation got another $13 million over 7 years (2015-2022), according to Grok, and its Enterprises for Development, Growth, and Empowerment (EDGE) Fund was scheduled to get a cool $50 million.

There’s not a reason in the world Klaus Schwab’s jet-set friends couldn't pay this themselves, of course, but my children and their progeny will be paying for this to the end of time. We have propelled ourselves into a debt crisis for the sake of the world’s wealthiest people so they can scheme how they’re going to advance the climate scam and take even more from us.

Hat Tip: Jo Nova

