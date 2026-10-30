Armando Cavanha is a Brazilian mechanical engineer, longtime energy industry executive, academic, author, and podcaster focused on oil and gas, procurement, supply chains, and energy policy. A recent 25-minute podcast interview between Cavanha and Ronald Stein offers some great insights on crude oil, refineries, and modern civilization:

Enjoy!

#RonStein #ArmandoCavanha #Refineries #Energy #Electricity #TransportationFuels

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