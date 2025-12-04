Daniel Lacalle is a PhD Economist and investment fund manager, and writes on both economic and financial matters. He just put out an outstanding post on why the United States is winning, and Europe and the rest of the West are either treading water or losing.

It’s the suicidal net-zero policies most have adopted at the prodding of the EU, the UN, and the WEF, three acronym institutions dedicated to globalist control of all economies.

Consider just the several opening paragraphs of the story (emphasis added):

The US manufacturing sector clearly outperforms all its G7 peers, especially Germany, France, and the UK. The main reason is that the United States never implemented the aggressive net-zero emissions policy that has destroyed the industry by giving the reins of industrial policy to activists. In the latest S&P Global/HCOB PMI readings, the United States manufacturing sector is clearly expanding, while the UK is only slightly expanding, and Germany and France remain in contraction after years of decline. The US also shows much stronger momentum in new orders and has better pricing power, margins, and investment plans than its European peers. Furthermore, the US has reduced CO₂ emissions and protected the environment without destroying its industrial fabric.​ According to the EIA, the United States has reduced its GHG/energy‑related CO₂ by 18% between 2010 and 2024, while the European Union is at a similar level, reducing emissions by 18–22%. The latest flash S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI stands at 51.9 for November 2025, marking the tenth expansion reading in the past eleven months. On the other hand, Germany’s Manufacturing PMI has fallen back to 48.4, while France remains below 50, signalling a contraction and indicating disastrous manufacturing performance in the past three years. The UK has only just edged back to 50.2, barely into growth after months of contraction. There is a clear structural difference: the US is in a continued, broad-based expansion phase, while the euro area’s industry remains stuck in stagnation, and the UK has stabilised after years of a negative trend.

New orders show the trend in a clear way. In the US survey, new orders are in positive territory, supporting output and employment. In Germany, new orders are falling again, with reports of a sharp decline in export demand and renewed drops in backlogs and jobs, and France’s manufacturers continue to report falling new business after more than three years of demand weakness, according to SP Global… European business surveys and experts frequently highlight that high energy prices, complicated regulations, and climate-related policies are hurting orders, investments, and pricing, while US producers benefit from lower energy costs and more flexible regulations. Thus, US manufacturers can maintain investment and job creation plans despite slower global growth, whereas most German, UK and French firms are trying to survive in an environment of rising regulatory and tax burdens, focusing on cost cuts and capacity control. Europe’s approach to net zero has clearly damaged the competitiveness of its energy‑intensive industries. The combination of carbon pricing, a hidden tax with no discernible positive final impact, renewable‑support surcharges, increasing regulated costs in electricity bills, and increasingly stringent wrongly called environmental restrictions are raising operating expenses for manufacturers that already face higher baseline energy prices than their US counterparts. Germany’s chemical, metal, and glass sectors are often highlighted as examples of industries whose margins and investment plans have been damaged by expensive electricity and gas, aggravated by climate-related surcharges, and the rapid phase-out of nuclear and conventional generation… Unfortunately, nothing seems to be changing. Europe and the UK seemed to be handing the future of industry, automation and manufacturing investment to China and other nations under a misguided view of environmental protection based on “not in my backyard”, while other countries grow and improve their environmental protection measures without abandoning key strategic sectors. The US manufacturing sector is winning because its future was not left in the hands of PowerPoint activist politicians. This is a warning for Americans: if you copy Germany, France or the UK, you will face the stagnation and decline they are suffering.

It doesn’t get much clearer, does it?

Hat Tip: D.S.

