The great Jo Nova puts exactly the right spin on a whiny article from The Guardian about what Trump has done to end Biden’s effective EV mandate.

Here’s what she had to say:

Trump Wipes Out the EV Car Mandate — Cars Don’t Have to Try to Change the Weather

Green groups have condemned it, so we know it must be good for Americans, families, businesses:

Donald Trump says he’s dropped the EV Mandate. The Guardian says there was no mandate, but that’s only because the mandate was hidden in a kind of monster red-tape Octopus. Manufacturers were forced to balance their whole fleet’s emissions each year. That meant if their customers didn’t want to buy enough low emission EV’s the manufacturer would have to discount the EV’s and charge artificially more for the cars everyone really wanted in order to create the Soviet-style sales goal.

This would mean that people buying a petrol or diesel car would be subsidizing a driver who bought an EV. Presumably the rich would get whatever car they wanted while the rural poor would have to pay more to get a long distance car. If a company sold too many high emission cars (because that’s what the customers wanted) it would have to buy credits on a trading market (which subsidizes the EVs).

Australia has recently copied this bureaucratic bomb with the NVES (New Vehicle Emissions Standards). Across Europe this octopus has helped to subsidize Chinese made EV’s at the expense of European car manufacturers. It’s a great moment in red-sabotage, where a government forces the people to help destroy local industry and jobs. Call it an anti-tariff?

Trump Administration to Slash Clean Car Rules Aimed at Cutting Climate Emissions The Guardian Environmentalists decry move that relaxes requirements on automakers to control pollution from gas-powered cars The Trump administration on Monday announced it was slashing clean car rules that had been aimed at reducing planet-heating emissions and boosting electric vehicles. Monday’s move follows the Trump administration’s rollback of the government’s ability to impose requirements to track, report and limit climate-heating pollution from cars and trucks. Donald Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday that the less stringent mileage requirements would “take the waste out of building cars in America” and save families “thousands on a new, beautiful and safe car”, while boosting auto production in the US. Trump has repeatedly pledged to end what he falsely calls an EV “mandate”, referring incorrectly to Joe Biden’s target that half of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. No federal policy has mandated auto companies to sell EVs. Sean Duffy, the US transportation secretary, hailed the new initiative – called Freedom Means Affordable Cars – which the agency said would reduce the average cost of new vehicles by $1,300, and save consumers $138bn over the next five years. Duffy said: “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we have finally ended the illegal mandate that forced automakers to produce more expensive electric vehicles that American families didn’t want.”

The Biden administration set the mandatory fleet requirements for 2031 to be 50.4 miles per gallon. Trump has dropped this back to 34.5 mpg. Congress had removed the fines for automakers so this new move legally completes that. Though I don’t know why governments need to keep any rules limiting emissions of CO2. Customers like saving money on fuel — who needs this regulated?

Governments should never be forcing the poor to pay for rich kid’s toys, and if all subsidies were listed on the invoice, there would be hell to pay when people realized the real cost.

Still, sing Hallelujah, every bit of freedom is worth celebrating.

#JoNova #EVmandate #Trump #EPa #Zeldin #CO2

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