Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Sep 29

There are about 300 million registered vehicles in the USA, which is 20% of the 1.5 billion registered vehicles in the world.

The “other” 80%, or 1.2 billion vehicles in the world are outside the “control” of USA policies.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Sep 29

Kudos to Jo Nova for telling it like it is.

The Guardian's opener shows us that they don't know what an environmentalist is. An environmentalist is someone who cares about the environment. The climate activists are not environmentalists, unless in name only. They don't care about tons of bulldozed earth it takes to get the minerals for an EV.

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