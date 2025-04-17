The Heritage Foundation, perhaps sensing an opportunity under Trump to finally bring the science of hydraulic fracturing and a pipeline or two to New York, has come out with a report showing why it’s essential for the Empire State to get with the times before it crumbles into obscurity.

Titled “Hydraulic Fracturing and Economic Outcomes: A Study of Marcellus Shale Counties in Pennsylvania and New York,” the study does a brilliant job of comparing the economies of Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier counties with New York’s Southern Tier counties. The results are not surprising to anyone who has followed the stats, but should open the eyes of many New Yorkers.

There is a wealth of data in the report, but the charts alone tell the story extremely effectively. Consider this one, for example:

Notice how the growth in GDP per capita for the Pennsylvania counties jumped up and began exceeding that of New York State counties around 2009, when fracking took off and starting lifting the economies of those areas where it was taking place.

More evidence of the role of fracking in this trend is provided by two more charts. First, there is this one showing GDP per capita trends with mining and natural resources industries excluded from the numbers:

Pennsylvania counties were generally gaining on New York over the entire two decades examined but never exceeded it in a meaningful way. Pennsylvania being a lower tax and less regulated state, this is not surprising but the gains have, nonetheless, been slow.

The difference in GDP per capita made by mining and natural resource industries is depicted in a third chart:

The study concludes with the following:

This indicates that, after the 2010 ban, New York’s Twin Tier counties experienced a significant relative decline in GDP per capita compared to their Pennsylvania counterparts, with an estimated loss of approximately $11,000 per capita… These findings strongly support the hypothesis that the economic divergence between New York and Pennsylvania counties was driven by the policy decision to ban hydraulic fracturing… This Special Report evaluates the economic effects of hydraulic fracturing in Pennsylvania and New York, focusing on the Twin Tier region. Using a difference-in-differences approach, the analysis compares the economic outcomes of Pennsylvania’s fracking-friendly policies with New York’s 2010 ban. Data from 2002 to 2022 reveal that New York’s southern counties, which share geological similarities with Pennsylvania’s Twin Tier counties, lost approximately $11,000 in GDP per capita ($27,000 per household) due to the ban. The study also identifies significant job creation and income growth in Pennsylvania as direct and indirect results of fracking, while New York’s ban led economic opportunities in its rural communities to stagnate. Based on these results the authors conclude that New York lawmakers did not act in the best interests of their constituents by banning hydrofracturing. By overestimating the risk associated with the practice…, they stripped their constituents of lucrative income associated with hydraulic fracturing. Furthermore, the research presented here shows that jobs increased significantly in Pennsylvania counties which fully embraced the practice. Therefore, New Yorkers living in Marcellus Shale counties should urge their lawmakers to lift the ban. Lawmakers in other areas of the United States with fracking bans should also reconsider these unnecessary and economically harmful bans.

That sums it up perfectly. New York can no longer afford the luxury of green virtue signaling to please a bunch of condescending Manhattanites.

#NewYork #Pennsylvania #Fracking #HeritageFoundation #Trump #GDP

Share