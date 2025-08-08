Among my numerous pet peeves are legal articles that discuss court decisions with providing links to them. Here at Energy Security and Freedom we try to not only provide the link, but also the substance as it was spelled out by the courts involved. Today's case is the City of Charleston, South Carolina vs. Brabham Oil Company, et al, and Judge Roger M. Young’s opinion (pictured below) may be found here.

The decision is very clearly written, so let me share the introduction, without all the citations, as is our custom here:

To frame the complicated issues facing this Court as succinctly as possible, one need look no further than the well-written and well-reasoned opinion of the Second Circuit United States Court of Appeals in City of New York v. Chevron Corporation, wherein Circuit Court Judge Richard J. Sullivan, writing for that Court, states the question – and the answer - as follows: The question before us is whether municipalities may utilize state tort law to hold multinational oil companies liable for the damages caused by global greenhouse gas emissions. Given the nature of the harm and the existence of a complex web of federal and international environmental law regulating such emissions, we hold that the answer is “no.” Global warming presents a uniquely international problem of national concern. It is therefore not well-suited to the application of state law. Consistent with that fact, greenhouse gas emissions are the subject of numerous federal statutory regimes and international treaties. These laws provide interlocking frameworks for regulating greenhouse gas emissions, as well as enforcement mechanisms to ensure that those regulations are followed. (City of New York v Chevron Corporation). In the case before this Court, the City of Charleston (“Plaintiff” or the “City”) filed this lawsuit seeking to hold two dozen energy companies, retailers, and a pipeline liable under South Carolina law for harms allegedly arising from the effects of global greenhouse gas emissions and global climate change. Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to warn the public about the climate impacts of oil-and-gas products and engaged in a disinformation campaign to cast doubt on the science of climate change. According to Plaintiff, this allegedly tortious conduct inflated and sustained consumers’ demand for fossil fuels, which they allege led to increased greenhouse gas emissions, accelerating climate change, and greater sea-level rise, storm surges, and other weather-related harms to the City. Plaintiff seeks compensation under South Carolina tort law and the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act (“UTPA”). Defendants jointly moved to dismiss the Complaint, arguing that Plaintiff’s claims are based on harms allegedly arising from the effects of global greenhouse gas emissions and global climate change and thus are precluded and preempted by the structure of the federal Constitution and by the federal Clean Air Act (“CAA”). Defendants also argue that Plaintiff’s claims fail as a matter of South Carolina law because they are barred by the political- question doctrine and statute of limitations, and because they exceed the bounds of recognized South Carolina tort law and the UTPA. Id. at 28–55. The Attorney General of South Carolina submitted an amicus brief supporting Defendants’ position that the federal Constitution’s structure requires dismissal of the Complaint. For the reasons below, the Court grants Defendants’ motions and dismisses Plaintiff’s Complaint with prejudice. In doing so, the Court concludes that, although Plaintiff’s claims purport to be about deception, they are premised on, and seek redress for, the effects of greenhouse gas emissions. This Court thus joins the “growing chorus of state and federal courts, across the United States, singing from the same hymnal, in concluding that the claims raised by [climate-change plaintiffs] are not judiciable by any state court” and that “our federal structure does not allow . . . any State’s law to address [these types of climate-change] claims.” The ranks of this chorus are swelling for sound public policy reasons. While the scope of the state-law claims alleged here exceeds the recognized bounds of South Carolina law, Plaintiff’s theory of liability appears almost limitless. Under Plaintiff’s theory, virtually anyone could be a plaintiff—and a defendant—in what would effectively amount to a perpetual series of lawsuits that reset after every storm. Like in American Electric Power Co. v. Connecticut, “[s]imilar suits could be mounted . . . against ‘thousands or hundreds or tens’ of other defendants.” Already, scores of states, counties, and municipalities have sued a hodgepodge of oil-and-gas companies for the alleged weather-related effects of climate change. If these lawsuits were successful, municipalities, companies, and individuals across the country could bring suits for injuries after every weather event. The list of potential plaintiffs is unbounded. Moreover, under Plaintiff’s theory, there is no reason to limit the universe of potential defendants to energy companies alone. Fossil fuels in their natural state (coal, oil, natural gas) do not emit greenhouse gases while lying dormant in the ground or sitting in storage. Greenhouse gas emissions occur during combustion or processing — that is, when fossil fuels are burned in power plants, vehicles, factories, etc. The chemical reaction of burning carbon-based fuels with oxygen produces carbon dioxide (CO₂), methane (CH₄), and other greenhouse gases, which then contribute to global warming. Under Plaintiff’s theory, any emitters of or contributors to greenhouse gas emissions— such as airlines, automotive manufacturers, power companies, and agricultural companies—could be liable for contributing to global climate change unless they adequately (according to Plaintiff’s standards) warned consumers of the climate-related risks of using their products. That would appear to include even the Plaintiffs in this and other climate-change lawsuits, since they have long used and continue to use fossil fuels for myriad purposes—and built and maintained nearly all the roads and bridges that make fossil-fuel-powered transportation possible—despite their admitted knowledge of the potential climate-change consequences of their actions. As with the list of plaintiffs, the list of potential defendants thus appears boundless. In fact, in this very case, Plaintiff has sued—alongside large energy companies, retailers, and a pipeline—two small, family-owned South Carolina businesses.

These lawsuits—seeking untold billions of dollars in damages—attempt to impose a “potent” form of regulation of Defendants: the only way that Defendants could avoid liability is if they had produced, marketed, transported, and sold their fossil-fuel products in the precise manner that each jurisdiction mandates and continue to do so in the future. But this state-by-state regulation cannot stand because it would lead to the very “chaotic confrontation between sovereign states” that the U.S. Supreme Court has warned against. Int’l Paper Co. v. Ouellette. These lawsuits promise to create a chaotic web of conflicting legal obligations for Defendants as each state and municipality (sometimes within the very same state) imposes its own de facto regulations on the worldwide production, marketing, transport, and sale of fossil fuels. Neither federal nor South Carolina law permits such a result. Any resolution to the climate-change issues Plaintiff seeks to remedy must rest with the federal political branches that are legally and substantively equipped to address them. Federal law precludes and preempts Plaintiff’s claims in at least two ways. First, although Plaintiff purports to plead state-law claims, South Carolina law cannot constitutionally apply here. As the U.S. Supreme Court has long made clear, the federal Constitution’s structure generally precludes and preempts states from using their own laws to resolve disputes involving interstate and international emissions because under “the basic scheme of the Constitution,” these disputes are not “matters of substantive law appropriately cognizable by the states.” As that Court has explained, in cases involving “interstate and international disputes implicating the conflicting rights of States or our relations with foreign nations,” “our federal system does not permit the controversy to be resolved under state law” “because the interstate or international nature of the controversy makes it inappropriate for state law to control.” That prohibition on the use of state law in this case is further supported by the constitutional bar preventing one State from using its law to “impose its own policy choice on neighboring States” or to “impose economic sanctions on violators of its laws with the intent of changing the tortfeasors’ lawful conduct in other States.” Second, Plaintiff’s claims are preempted by the CAA. More than thirty years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the Clean Water Act (“CWA”) “precludes a court from applying the law of an affected State against an out-of-state source” because doing so would “upse[t] the balance of public and private interests so carefully addressed by the Act.” Because the CWA and CAA are closely analogous, the preemptive scope of the CAA is materially identical to that of the CWA. The “Clean Air Act entrusts such complex balancing” of total permissible nationwide greenhouse gas emissions “to [the] EPA.” The CAA thus precludes Plaintiff’s attempt to use South Carolina law to obtain damages for injuries allegedly caused by innumerable worldwide sources of greenhouse gas emissions. Because all of Plaintiff’s claims are precluded and preempted by the federal Constitution and federal law, this Court could dismiss the Complaint on that basis alone. In the interest of completeness, however, the Court further concludes that the claims also should be dismissed as a matter of state law for at least four reasons. First, by attempting to regulate matters of public policy through tort law and the UTPA, Plaintiff’s claims violate the State’s political-question doctrine, asking this Court to intrude on the policy prerogatives of national and state policymakers. Second, Plaintiff’s Complaint is time-barred under South Carolina’s three-year statute of limitations because Plaintiff has long been on notice of the potential dangers of climate- change and its connection to fossil-fuel use. Third, Plaintiff fails to make out the requisite elements of each of its claims, asking this Court to adopt radically expanded theories of liability that have no basis in South Carolina law. Among other deficiencies, South Carolina law does not require producers, transporters, or retailers of lawful products to warn the world about risks that have been widely debated in the public realm for decades. Fourth, this Court lacks personal jurisdiction over certain Defendants because Plaintiff’s claims are not related to and do not arise out of those Defendants’ alleged activities in South Carolina and because exercising personal jurisdiction over those Defendants would be unreasonable under the Due Process Clause. Accordingly, and for the reasons below, the Court grants Defendants’ joint motion to dismiss.

Clearly, the judge in this case paid attention to what the Trump DOJ said in an amicus brief filed in the Baltimore and Annapolis cases we covered here, including the references to the Clean Water Act, which establishes the supremacy of Federal law over state law when it comes to air and water quality. The implications are huge for states and multi-state organizations (e.g., the DRBC) that have tried to ban fracking, gas appliances, and gas pipeline connections.

This is another big win for legal sanity, but bear in mind it won’t stop the climate cult or the grifters enabling it from still suing. For them, the process is the punishment and theirs is a long-term strategy that hopes for a few radical rogue judges down the road who will give them what they want, thereby taking their war to another level. They think in decades of cases, not individual cases, which is why eternal vigilance is demanded. The only way to win is to go on the offensive and sue, sue, and sue some others to close the NGO funding door, and the industry has yet to do that, except in rare instances.

