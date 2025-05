California and New York are the two bellwether states when it comes to climate virtual signaling. The Golden State is way ahead with gas and electric prices to the moon, of course, but like Avis, New York is trying harder today. And, it is much harder because President Trump and his team are rapidly dispensing with the craziness and corporatism that define climate politics.

Francis Menton, at The Manhattan Contrarian, says nothing practical will deter the Empire State (emphasis added):

So going forward, is there any point? As a lone blue state, you don’t remotely have the resources to expunge fossil fuels from your energy system on your own. Maybe, would it be best just to lie low for a few years and wait for the next friendly administration in Washington? Well, if you are New York, that is not how you react. Your religious fervor is such that you are now prepared to proceed totally on your own to defy the laws of physics and thermodynamics. Even as the federal government is telling New York to take a hike, here are some of the latest antics on the climate front from New York officials and climate activists: The State’s 2025-26 budget just got enacted on Friday, May 9. ESG Today reported excitedly on Monday (May 12) that the budget includes “over $1 billion investment in decarbonization.” Excerpt:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the state’s 2025-2026 budget on Friday, which included more than $1 billion in climate change-focused investments, including funding to lower emissions from buildings and accelerate the rollout of electrified transportation…



Key climate-focused allocations in the new budget include $450 million targeting reductions in building emissions, including investments in energy-efficient retrofits and clean heating technologies like heat pumps, more than $200 million for thermal energy networks, $250 million to support electric school buses, fast-charging stations and a NYSERDA rebate program for installing EV charging stations, as well as $200 million for renewable energy expansion and grid modernization.

Nobody is impolite enough here to mention that $1 billion is chump change in the effort to get rid of hydrocarbon fuels. If you were serious about the effort, the number would be more like $1 trillion. But don’t worry, nobody reading this stuff has sufficient numeric competency to understand that.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander — who is also a candidate for Mayor in the current election cycle — fancies himself a leader in the climate movement. Lander put out a statement on April 22 (“Earth Day”) setting forth his position:

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander decried threats from the Trump administration to dramatically roll back climate progress and stood with climate activists from New York Communities for Change, 350 NYC, and Fridays for Future to announce new actions by the Comptroller’s Office to reduce New York City’s emissions..



[T]o stand strong against federal rollbacks, Comptroller Lander is demanding more from the asset managers who manage funds for the New York City Employees Retirement System (NYCERS), Teachers Retirement System (TRS), and Board of Education Retirement System (BERS).

In a prior statement on March 26, reported in Net Zero Investor, Lander vowed that the City “will not retreat one inch” on its climate program, despite the actions of the Trump administration.

Our local environmental activist groups brook no dissent from climate orthodoxy. On March 31, a group of four climate activist organizations sued the State government in an effort to force faster progress on greenhouse gas reduction goals. From New York Focus, March 31:

Four environmental and climate justice groups filed a lawsuit Monday in a state court, claiming that New York is “stonewalling necessary climate action in outright violation” of its legal obligations. By not releasing economy-wide emissions rules, the suit alleges, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, or DEC, is “defying the Legislature’s clear directive” and “prolonging New Yorkers’ exposure to air pollution … especially in disadvantaged communities.” It’s the first lawsuit to charge the state with failing to enforce the core mandate of its 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA: eliminating nearly all of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. So, there is plenty of bluster from local politicians and activists. But despite that, I can’t find a word as to how they plan to meet the greenhouse gas reduction and green energy mandates of the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, now that all federal backing is withdrawn. As just one element, there was supposed to be 9,000 MW of offshore wind built to replace on-shore fossil fuel power plants. Now, the Trump administration is obstructing the offshore wind development. I haven’t been able to find a word from New York elected or energy officials on how they plan to transitions the energy supply if they can’t build the offshore wind facilities. So we move forward with our officials in a state of bluff and bluster and denial, and no plan of any kind to meet the impossible mandates of the Climate Act. We all know that this is doomed to failure, but it will likely be a couple of years before we see the failure unfold.

Everything Menton says above accurately reflects how New York State government operates 100% of the time, but he leaves out the bigger point. It is that nothing in New York is remotely close to what it seems. Everything is disguised and what's said today has anything to do with what will be said tomorrow. Every public statement is demagoguery of one form or another and means nothing beyond the lengty of the soundbite. New York politicians have no embarrassment at dropping today what was high-pitched hyperbole yesterday. Changing policies on a dime is standard policy.

Andrew Cuomo did this sort of thing with regularity, forming commissions or advisory boards on this or that for public attention only to quietly drop them a few months later by just not calling meetings anymore. I predict the same will happen with the Climate Act. Kathy Hochul is already starting to pretend it doesn't exist, and will deep-six it quietly before too long.

She'll do so by first claiming pipelines are being forced on her by Trump, and then by claiming gas plants are necessary to phase in Climate Act implementation, and, finally, by just never mentioning it again. Meanwhile, a compliant legislature changes the deadlines to make it all meaningless as some new demagoguery replaces the old to distract the public's attention.

This is the New York template. The louder the histrionics on climate, the less likely anything meaningful will be done about it. The noise is simply intended to deceive. Yes, there are powerful special interests at play (e.g., the Rockefellers), who are not so easily dissuaded, but they’ve lost enormous power under Trump, who has undermined their nefarious plans and is exposing their more and more of their NGO confidence games daily. Remember, nothing in New York is as it may seem at the time, and it's the same in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and several other blue states. The image at the time is all that matters and those who govern know blue staters have short attention spans.

