Why is any Western nation still in the UN? Australia’s Jo Nova asks that question in her latest post regarding the actions of this worthless entity and one of its kangaroo courts.

Here is some of what Jo says:

What looks smells and acts like One World Government?

The UN, which we fund for some reason, is telling us we can’t drill for gas on our land and are being very naughty. They’ve sent a Special Rapporteur, Astrid Puentes Riano, to join three cases in Federal Courts in an amicus curiae role. She is here to cast a spell and see if she gets lucky and scores some shake-down-money in reparations.

It was only a few months ago the International Court of Climate Justice (ICJ) declared that nice weather was a “human right”, thus supposedly allowing the whole world to sue everyone else, ad infinitum for bad weather.

The case was originally launched by Australian Conservation Foundation and another group called Friends of Australian Rock Art in the Federal Court challenging the Ministers decision to extend the Woodside gas project out to 2070. So the UN is sending a performance artist to tell us we are “in breach of international laws.” If she succeeds, it’s a foot in the door, a precedent for more.

And if we stop selling gas will other countries sue us because their people are hungry or cold?

As I said when the ICJ made it’s ‘historic ruling’ in July — it’s a toothless tiger that serious counties (including Australia) have ignored many times. But make no mistake, the Blob is knocking at our door in a game of bluff, and sooner or later it will get in — unless we shut it down first.

The country that has generated the most carbon dioxide, bar none, is the US, and it withdrew from compulsory jurisdiction from the International Court of Justice 40 years ago, and the ICJ can’t hear a case against the US unless the US consents…

The number two country on the global emitters list, — that has historically burned the most coal on Earth — is China, but good luck getting them to pay. They will, however, offer a Belt and Road climate loan, paid back in harbors, airports and railway lines or just pro-China votes in the UN.

So, who is this legislative theatre aimed at? The only suckers left — Europe, the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

It’s time to defund the UN.