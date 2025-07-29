Jo Nova, as is typical, put up a great post yesterday. It was about a speech given at an Australian climate investor conference by UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell. The Australian reported on the event:

The UN’s climate chief has ­declared Australia will let the world “overheat” and fruit will be a “once-a-year treat” if Labor does not lift its clean-energy ambitions, as Anthony Albanese prepares to trumpet an ambitious emissions target to world leaders in his bid to host the next global green summit. “Mega-droughts (will make) fresh fruit and veg a once-a-year treat. In total, the country could face a $6.8 trillion GDP loss by 2050,” Mr Stiell warned at an event hosted by the Smart Energy Council in Sydney on Monday.

Nova ridicules Stiell’s fruity comments:

Australia is due to set a global weather target for 2035 in September, so the UN sent a former Minister of Climate Resilience from Grenada to poke pins in his Voodoo dolls on national TV. He invoked the No-Fruit Incantation and prophesied that Australians will only get one bit of fruit a year, which is 99.7% reduction from current production levels of 150 kilograms per capita. No one batted an eyelid. The ABC repeated it all, unquestioningly. What no one said, was that thanks to the horrors of extra CO2 the world now grows twice as much fruit for every, man women and child, as we did in 1960. It’s that bad. In toto, following the “UN Science” — fossil fuels have thus caused total global production of fruit to increase five fold. Even though we were besieged by all those droughts and floods, fungus, rat plagues and jellyfish, somehow we all grew five times as much fruit. As we can see, this is the total collapse of global living standards, graphed by the OWID: Perhaps being ludicrous is the point?

There is not one thing that makes any sense about his speech. The threats about fruit are like a nanny berating a preschooler. While speaking to investors in Sydney, Mr Stiell surely knew, just as they all knew, that what he was saying was preposterous fruity nonsense. Either the bloated corruption at the UN has run off the rails, which is believable, or perhaps there’s a kind of perverse psychological warfare going on here. Maybe the message he was sending is that the UN is so powerful they can send nobodies who say crazy things, and they don’t get laughed out of town? In a stock market boom, investors are not asking if it makes sense, they just want to know if it will keep going.

Well said, and here is just a tiny a bit of Stiell’s bloviating:

Nova has this fellow pegged, and her remarks reminded me of a post I wrote back in April of last year, which includes another longer Stiell video. Here’s some of that article to bolster her view:

I'm not sure I ever saw a more arrogant, condescending, pompous or self-serving speech than one just given by the Executive Secretary of U.N. Climate Change, Simon Stiell… I decided to watch the whole revolting thing to better understand the thinking of these elites. Everyone should do so. It's that bad [and is] self-righteously titled "Two Years to Save the World.” Could it be any more as bombastic or overbearing? No… Simon Stiell is a lecturing communist at heart — a Leninist really— and it’s all about money and power. Hunger, poverty and health just have to wait. He wants the G20 nations to pressure banks and members into financing the Big Green Grift that will enrich elites under the cover of false claims about the climate and saving a planet that doesn't need saving. Meanwhile, he and friends will elevate their status to masters of the universe. The whole thing is a cruel joke on ratepayers and taxpayers who will the bill for this global theft. Stiell, prior to his U.N. gig, served multiple positions in the government of Grenada holding the job of Minister for Climate Resilience and the Environment for five years ending in 2022. There he did one of those national climate plans he now advocates for everyone… A quick perusal reveals Stiell's plan calls for moving from 1.5% renewable generation to 100% in 2030, just six years from now. Even Grenada’s current renewable capacity is only 5% but, due to the low capacity factors of solar and wind, they provide next to nothing in real generation and, therefore, 98.5% of Grenada's electricity comes from imported fossil fuels. Interestingly, though, that has resulted in lower electricity prices than many other neighboring countries as the following chart indicates:

So, let's get this straight. The fellow who wrote an impossible climate plan for Grenada that can only raise real energy costs due to the green subsidies required, now wants to impose it on the rest of the planet to save us from a climate crisis that isn't. He wants a far more expensive, non-resilient, unreliable energy source to replace the fossil fuels that have served Grenada so well. Why? Obviously, for money and power. That's why his Grenada plan included the same climate financing and grifter-enabling scheme he now wants everywhere. Rates will increase, taxes will increase and resilience will drop like a rock to make it all happen. It's way past time the U.S. got out of the U.N. and the U.N. got out of the U.S. This beast has no purpose other than serving the special interests of global elites.

Stiell is the horrible front man for a U.N. boosting the Big Green Grift and nothing more. That the U.N. would put such a spokesperson out front tells us the cause is lost, the U.N. doesn’t care how ridiculous as it looks, and it’s time for to leave this phony organization that does more harm than good.

