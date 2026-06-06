This, in my humble opinion, deserves an award, which I hereby declare as the “Looniest, Least Eggvective Climate Initiative Ever Conceived.” See if you agree:

Sainsbury’s scraps brown eggs as supermarket doubles down on Net Zero: ‘Better for environment!’ Mark Littlewood breaks down Labour’s rumoured food cap proposal The supermarket giant is transitioning to ‘lower carbon’ eggs as part of its wider Net Zero drive Sainsbury’s is scrapping brown eggs in favour of white-shelled varieties across its own-brand products as the retailer pursues its Net Zero targets. Britain’s second-largest supermarket chain has revealed plans to stock exclusively white eggs in its own-label cartons following research demonstrating their reduced environmental impact. The grocer stated that transitioning to these “lower carbon” eggs supports its ambitions to achieve net zero across its own operations by 2035 and throughout its entire supply chain by 2050.

According to Sainsbury’s, white eggs generate a 12.7 per cent smaller carbon footprint compared to brown alternatives, primarily because the hens producing them are smaller and require less energy-intensive feed. The supermarket explained that this shift helps indirectly lower demand for land and water resources used in growing feed crops, whilst also reducing the quantity of manure generated. Beyond environmental considerations, the retailer highlighted welfare improvements for its supply chain. Hens that produce white eggs are less susceptible to feather pecking, a behavioural issue that affects bird wellbeing. In its most recent annual report, Sainsbury’s confirmed it was “making progress” on implementing the egg transition. This transition marks something of a return to the past for British shoppers.

The extraordinary silliness of this move illustrates the cowardice and stupidity of corporate executives today. As if customers won’t simply switch to larger white eggs. As if this measure would mean anything whatsoever on a practical scale. According to Perplexity:

Sainsbury’s says white eggs have a 12.7% lower carbon footprint than brown eggs.

That means the savings are small in absolute terms unless you assume a very large egg volume.

Even at 1,000 to 10,000 tonnes of CO2 saved, that is tiny next to the UK’s 292.4 million tonnes of fossil CO2 emissions.

It is even smaller compared with China’s emissions, which are in the 13 billion-tonne range.

The UK’s fossil CO2 emissions were about 292.4 million tonnes in 2024 . Even a 1,000-tonne saving would be about 0.00034% of that total; 10,000 tonnes would still be only about 0.0034% .

China’s fossil CO2 emissions were about 13.0 billion tonnes in 2023, and Worldometers shows over 12.7 billion tonnes in 2022; Climate Action Tracker puts China’s 2025 greenhouse-gas total around 15.1–15.2 GtCO2e. Against that scale, a 1,000-tonne saving is about 0.0000077%of China’s 2023 fossil CO2, and 10,000 tonnes is about 0.000077%.

And, that assumes customers will buy the smaller eggs! It’s all a ridiculous exercise in green virtue signaling. This is how far the West has fallen for the sake of a ludicous net zero cause.

#WhiteEggs #Climate #ClimateChange #ClimateAlarmism #ClimateCult #GreenVirtueSignaling #Sainsbury #CO2

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