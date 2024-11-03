I love to post car videos from auto experts Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars (UK) and John Cadogan (Australia), as readers well know by now. There is another UK auto commentator who's worth visiting, though. He goes by the handle "The MacMaster” and he's not for everyone, as he goes off on tangents a bit in his videos, but he's very good and entertaining in an English comedy sort of way.

The MacMaster's latest video gets at all the practical nitty-gritty issues with EVs and explores the implications of a letter he received from the UK government. Check it out:

If you want to get to the substance of the letter, go to 20:30 of the video. There he learns the EV honeymoon is over and, despite earlier promises that EV buyers would save money paying for electricity versus the cost of petrol, the government is now going to also charge him a road tax per mile. There was no free lunch, in other words.

Enjoy!

