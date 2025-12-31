The MacMaster does a short (14-minute) video aimed at exposing one more facet of the rapidly advancing degeneration that is the UK today: yet another measure designed to get everyone out of cars altogether.

The UK is all but over, and the policies it is imposing in its death throes are exactly the same as those American blue state politicians would love to impose on their citizenry!

#UK #EVs #MacMaster #SpeedLimits #Control #Degeneration

