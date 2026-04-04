The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC), in 2021, banned hydraulic fracturing within its borders. It was an act of pure tyranny, as the property rights of thousands of landowners were stolen by edict.

We used AI to create the following song, capturing the injustice (click to play):

What many do not know is that the same governing majority members of the Commission — Pennsylvania, New York, and the Federal government — also run the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) where this prohibited process is permitted. There is, of course, no accounting for the different treatment of landowner rights in the two basins.

Likewise, there is no accounting for the DRBC banning an industry rather than simply setting water quality standards for all industries to meet, and what we see, from both landowner and industry perspectives, is an obnoxious denial of equal justice that must be reversed.

“Two Rivers, No Justice” is an ad hoc campaign launched for that purpose and has posted a public petition demanding the outrageous denial of rights be reversed.

Go HERE to read the entire petition and sign! It’s nothing less than a matter of equal justice for the farmers, landowners, and citizenry of the Delaware River Basin.

#DRBC #Landowners #Fracking #HydraulicFracturing #Pennsylvania #NewYork

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