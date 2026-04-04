Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jerry Dowd's avatar
Jerry Dowd
1d

Keep trying 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸

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David M. Martino's avatar
David M. Martino
1d

This is a terrific song! And, more importantly, an important cause!

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