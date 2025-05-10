Two Charts That Tell Us All We Need to Know About Climate Hype, Which Is Nothing But A Money and Power Play
JoNova has yet another spectacular post up today. I suggest reading the whole thing, but just two charts she includes provide the essential facts needed to dispense with all the climate hype generated by useful idiots:
What else is there to say? All praise fossil fuels and what they’ve done to improve our lives! Especially for the children!
I always laugh when they talk about the oceans rising. I grew up on the coast of GA. We were taught (before GW/CC) that the reason the lower part of the state is such great farm land; it was once underwater! One of those towns I can think of (just south of I16, which runs from Macon to Savannah) is 390' above sea-level.
I guess if the oceans "rise" another quarter of an inch, it will be declared doomsday. SMH
It is still amazing to me the number of people (sheeple) that still believe this climatocatastrophists blather. The facts are that we live a much easier and much more pleasant lifestyle than did previous generations all the way back to caveman days. Each successive generation has made improvements. Why step backwards? There are no set of facts nor preponderance of evidence that will change these climate cult followers mind; and make no mistake about it they cannot process the facts against their belief. It’s not morals, it’s nit ethics - it’s a cultist belief system that breaks down into a dictatorial style of government and life where the elites believe the minions are to provide for the elite. Hypocrisy? Yes, to the max. Disgusting, yes of course purse. Are these cultists mentally ill? I believe so.