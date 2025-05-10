JoNova has yet another spectacular post up today. I suggest reading the whole thing, but just two charts she includes provide the essential facts needed to dispense with all the climate hype generated by useful idiots:

What else is there to say? All praise fossil fuels and what they’ve done to improve our lives! Especially for the children!

#NaturalDisasters #FossilFuels #Insurance #Climate #Hype #ClimateHype #Subsidies

Share