Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernest Doub's avatar
Ernest Doub
1h

In the interim, there will most likely be a Concrete Shortage in Australia, making construction more expensive and incentivizing all those cement manufacturers who are still using Coal Fired Kilns to increase production, and therefore carbon output form the additional coal being burned.

And when it's all said and done I doubt there will be a significant decrease in carbon footprint on the part of the refitted plant.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture