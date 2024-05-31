The evidence Western Civilization is collapsing is everywhere today. There is nothing but institutional rot in any direction we look. One tiny example is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s recent reaction to some airline turbulence issues.

Before getting there, though, it’s important to understand Mayor Pete had absolutely no qualifications for the job he was given by Joe Biden other than the fact his appointment allowed certain diversity, equity and inclusion boxes to be checked. He is there because his DEI score exceeds his competence. Choosing him to ensure the efficiency and safety of our transportation system was like choosing a blind man to take out your appendix; there always a risk he’ll miss and take out a kidney, but you’ll be rewarded by knowing it was all politically correct.

Now, let’s get to what Pete had to say about turbulence:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says that climate change is one of the culprits behind an increase in flight turbulenc “The reality is, the effects of climate change are already upon us in terms of our transportation,” Buttigieg said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, forecasting that turbulence is something that will continue to “affect American travelers, whether here or abroad.” A study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters last year found that there have been increases in clear-air turbulence (CAT) between 1979 and 2020, with “severe-or-greater” turbulence – the strongest category of CAT – becoming 55% more frequent over the North Atlantic over the course of that time period. “Our climate is evolving,” Buttigieg said. “Our policies and our technology and our infrastructure have to evolve accordingly, too.”

He couldn’t do any better than mouth climate change shibboleths he knew would please his brain-dead boss, as it turns out. And, no doubt his staff dug out the referenced study to slip the interviewer and other reporters.

Here’s the thing, though. The National Transportation Safety Board examined turbulence and put out a report in 2021 examining turbulence trends from 1989-2018 (a three decade period) and found this:

There is no discernible trend in regard to turbulence and total accidents have declined in a big way. Moreover, notice the reference to the North Atlantic in paragraph above. Curious isn't it that only the North Atlantic is mentioned? Not when you realize there was less reported turbulence over South East Asia. Read the whole story here but what see with this sorry episode is that every bit of comment from Pete, from his friendly interviewers and mainstream press outlets is intended to sell us on a narrative that has no basis in fact. We might as well be getting our news from the Xinhua News Agency, the CCP’s outlet.

This is the era in which we live, where the state has merged with the press and both work to preserve the regime of which they are part. The regime includes not only the Biden/Obama team and major media, but also the deep state, the uniparty and the courts as we saw last night. There is wall-to-wall corruption and a Potemkin Village put up for us to see and to hide the rot. Pete’s comments are just one little piece of it and we are at the beginning of a very turbulent era.

Hat Tip: Jo Nova and Paul Homewood)

Share

#Buttigieg #Turbulence #Climate #WesternCivilization