The AP is a wholly biased news organization, paid by special interest NGOs to spin the news on climate and the environment, although, of course, it insists it retains editorial control, which is utterly meaningless.

No recent story better illustrates what I mean than this one, and here are some excerpts (emphasis added):

The developer of a major Massachusetts offshore wind farm is suing its turbine manufacturer seeking to force it to stay with the project. Vineyard Wind filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts against GE Renewables. That comes after the parent company for GE Renewables said it would be terminating its contracts for turbine services and maintenance at the end of April. GE Vernova says Vineyard Wind owes it $300 million for work it performed. But Vineyard Wind counters that the manufacturer remains on the hook for about $545 million to make up for a catastrophic turbine blade collapse in July 2024 and the delays that caused. Fiberglass fragments of a blade broke apart and began washing onto Nantucket beaches in July 2024 during the peak of tourist season. GE Vernova agreed to pay $10.5 million in a settlement to compensate island businesses that suffered losses. The lawsuit states that the project already has been significantly damaged by GE Renewable’s “inexcusably poor performance,” and allowing the contractor to back out now would case irreparable harm. Craig Gilvarg, spokesman for Vineyard Wind, said Friday that the lawsuit is meant to ensure that GE Renewables fulfills its obligations to the project “and to the people of Massachusetts and New England who are relying on the significant power and economic benefits this project is already providing.” He said Vineyard Wind is expected to provide $3.7 billion in savings to electric customers over the life of the project… Construction finished on Vineyard Wind in March, making it the first project to reach this stage during President Donald Trump’s time in office. It had already been providing power to the grid for over a year as more turbines were finished. It is expected to reach full operations in the coming months… Sixty-eight out of the 72 blades that had been installed at Vineyard Wind at the time were removed and replaced. Vineyard Wind said that set the project behind nearly two years… Vineyard Wind is a joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, located 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, Massachusetts. It has 62 turbines that will generate a total of 800 megawatts. That is enough clean electricity to power about 400,000 homes.

What’s wrong with the article? Consider the following:

The suggestion that wind energy is somehow “clean” is belied by the facts regarding the faulty turbine blades, and not one word is mentioned about all the fossil fuels required to build, install, and operate the facility.

The notion that the facility will generate 800 MW of electricity is a total falsehood taken at face value by the writer, when the reality is that the facility will most likely never exceed 320 MW due to low wind capacity factors.

Nothing is said about Vineyard Wind’s financial condition. An article in a local outlet says “If the $4.5 billion wind farm does not reach full power, Vineyard Wind attorneys argued, it cannot make a return on investments and repay the banks that lent $2 billion. If that happens, the lenders may declare a default and foreclose on the project, which Vineyard Wind’s attorneys said would threaten the project’s “ability to survive.”

The article fails to mention that “Vineyard Wind said currently, there are many “nonconformities” with the turbines that only GE personnel have the knowledge and expertise to address. This includes repeated tripping of the electrical system that is causing the turbines to shut down and reducing power output.”

If Vineyard Wind ever did serve 400,000 homes (it’s more like 160,000) it would be on a strictly intermittent, read unreliable, basis, thereby making fossil fuel or nuclear backup essential but rendering them far less efficient, thereby raising electric prices.

Vineyard Wind can't produce $3.7 billion in savings to electric customers over the life of the project because it is the least efficient of all ways to produce electricity.

So, why did a local news outlet do a much better job reporting the fcats compared to the AP’s pandering propaganda? Because the AP The Associated Press (AP) has received about $60.9 million in grants from special interest NGOs over the past seven years. These include, but are hardly limited, to the following:

Climate and Land Use Alliance (includes the includes core members like ClimateWorks Foundation, David and Lucile Packard Foundation)

The Eric and Wendy Schmidt Fund for Strategic Innovation

Gates Foundation

John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation

Skoll Foundation

Walton Family Foundation

William + Flora Hewlett Foundatio

Every one of these NGOs is a fractivist enabler and promoter of the Big Green Grift. The AP knows that, and their writing is intended to please their funders to the exclusion of honest reporting such as the New Bedford Light is capable of doing. Never, ever trust the AP!

#AP #VineyardWind #Reporting #Climate #Environment #Electricity #Bias

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