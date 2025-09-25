The New York State fracking war produced some amazing leaders, too many of them to mention, in fact. One stood out as a force of nature, though. His name is Victor Furman, a landowner from Chenango Forks. He lives in the midst of the Southern Tier of the Empire State, where so much of the trapped natural gas New York won’t allow to be harvested is located: natural gas that would lower energy costs and help ensure energy security for the state’s citizenry, wherever they may live.

Vic has written many posts for us over the years and, as several of us often say, if had a dozen Vics we might have won the wars. We still might win them, in fact, and, as a member of the Joint Landowners Coalition of New York, he has written to President Trump asking for help in making it happen. It’s very direct and to the point:

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, DC 20500 Dear Mr. President, I am writing to you as a member of the Joint Landowners Coalition of New York (JLCNY), a 70,000-member organization in the Southern Tier of New York State. We own more than 800,000 acres of land under which lie the Marcellus and Utica natural gas deposits – great untapped natural resources of clean and affordable energy for both New York State and the country. On December 16, 2014, Governor Cuomo promised the Coalition that he would allow hydraulic fracturing; yet, on December 17, 2014, he prohibited it, and on June 29, 2015, it was officially banned. With that ban went the hopes of thousands of New Yorkers for a much-needed boost to the local economy, and, alas, for many, their economic survival. As New York’s financial condition continues to deteriorate, we feel that now is the time to convince Governor Hochul that allowing hydraulic fracturing would be a benefit to her state. We are hoping that your administration will be helpful in this regard. Your interest and support of the Constitution Pipeline and your policy of making America the world leader in energy production gives us hope. Very Sincerely Yours, Victor Furman

He wisely copied Doug Burgum, Chris Wright, and Lee Zeldin. All I can say is that this is outstanding. New York State stole the property rights of its Southern Tier residents and deprived all Empire State citizens of a full measure of energy security. It did so to appease the NRDC gang, the Rockefeller family, and the other elitist special interests invested in land schemes and various grifting enterprises.

May the words of this letter resonate with President Trump!

#Electricity #ElectricBills #ElectricPrices #MarcellusShale #NewYork #Fracking #SouthernTier #RockefellerFamily #VictorFurman

Share