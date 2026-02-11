The Hill is a an institutionally-biased media outlet that targets Washington insiders as its primary market. It loves government and thiose who maniupulate it tioward grifter ends, in other words. And, nothing has been important to climate grifters than Obama’s “Endangerment Finding” that classified CO2 — the molecule on which all life depends — as a pollutant. It was an attack on the fossil fuel industry, and life as we know it, for the sake of fundamental transformation of everything, enlisting grifters in the cause with plentry of bennies for them.

Now, Trump is trashing this foundational lie, and The Hill hates it, of course:

Here is how they report it, and I've highlighted the biases, the twisting of facts, the whining, the moaning, and the just beautiful expressions of what it all means for readers’ express enjoyment:

The Trump administration plans to repeal the landmark 2009 legal finding that climate change poses a threat to the public this week, press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Tuesday. “On Thursday, President Trump will be joined by [Environmental Protection Agency] Administrator Lee Zeldin to formalize the rescission of the 2009 Obama-era endangerment finding,” Leavitt said during a White House press briefing. “This will be the largest deregulatory action in American history,” she added. The move will be a significant escalation in the administration’s fight against green policies and its efforts to deny climate change. The legal finding, known as the endangerment finding, underpins the nation’s climate rules. It could also include the repeal of federal regulations on planet-warming emissions from cars and trucks. Leavitt said the administration’s moves are likely to save Americans money on the cost of new vehicles. “This is just one more way this administration is working to make life more affordable for everyday Americans,” she said.

When it proposed to repeal the finding last year, the EPA also proposed to repeal all climate regulations for the nation’s cars and trucks — a massive regulatory rollback in and of itself, as transportation is the largest source of U.S. emissions. Reached for comment, an agency spokesperson noted that without the endangerment finding, the EPA “would lack statutory authority under Section 202(a) of the Clean Air Act (CAA) to prescribe standards for certain motor vehicle emissions.” The spokesperson described the endangerment finding as “one of the most damaging decisions in modern history.” Leavitt, in her remarks, said the administration would separately hold an event Wednesday “to tout clean, beautiful coal.” The Obama administration issued the endangerment finding in 2009 in response to a Supreme Court case that allowed it to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. The Clean Air Act requires the EPA administrator to regulate motor vehicle emissions of any pollutant that “in his judgment cause, or contribute to, air pollution which may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare.” The Supreme Court ruled in 2007 that planet-warming emissions fall under the law’s definition of air pollutants and should be regulated if they’re found to be a threat to public health. In finding that emissions of greenhouse gases pose a threat, the Obama administration said “increases in ambient ozone are expected to occur over broad areas of the country, and they are expected to increase serious adverse health effects in large population areas.” “The impact on mortality and morbidity associated with increases in average temperatures, which increase the likelihood of heat waves, also provides support for a public health endangerment finding,” it said. “The evidence concerning how human-induced climate change may alter extreme weather events also clearly supports a finding of endangerment.” There is a consensus in the scientific community that human activity, especially the burning of fossil fuels, is heating up the planet, exacerbating extreme weather. Some climate damage could be irreversible if the planet heats up enough to cross “tipping points,” such as significant melting of ice sheets that can’t be reformed. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the administration’s planned move as a “corrupt giveaway to Big Oil.” “Who will pay the price for Donald Trump’s corruption? Quite literally every single community in this country,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor. “The repeal will hurt kids with asthma. The repeal will hurt homeowners and destabilize insurance markets, as extreme weather gets worse and worse. The blast radius of this reckless decision will span from San Diego to Portland, Maine, and from Seattle to Miami,” he added. Repealing the endangerment finding goes beyond the actions of the first Trump administration. During his first term in office, President Trump loosened auto emissions standards but did not erase them entirely, nor did he repeal the endangerment finding that underpinned them. Trump campaigned heavily on curtailing regulations on the auto sector — especially in states such as Michigan, where the industry is a major source of jobs — amid Biden regulations that were expected to significantly push the market toward electric vehicles. The Trump administration is also separately moving toward repealing all climate regulations for power plants, the second highest-emitting sector of the economy.

The bias is pervasive, of course. Notice how the reference is always to “emissions” rather than CO2 or carbon emissions. That’s no coincidence. Just saying “emissions" lumps CO2 — the stuff of life — with real pollutants and other greenhouse gases, among which are water vapor. Using “emissions” as a catchall conveniently confuses everything and hides the fact the endangerment finding targets CO2 and avoids admitting greenhouse gases include the other key element to life, that being water.

Notice, too, how the relationship between CO2 and warming is simply assumed, as is the role of coal, oil, and gas. There are no alternative views offered and no discussion of the fact no one knows how much warming might be caused naturally versus being man-made. The story is a complete buy-in to the grifter and ideological narrative. There isn’t an ounce of science anywhere in it. It’s storytelling without the facts, because the author, Rachel Frazin, is assigned to monitor U.S. climate and energy policy, EPA actions, and environmental politics, and does so wholly from the perspective of a true-believer in regulation, climate crisis thinking, and the false idea that CO2 is a threat.

Notwithstanding this, isn’t it wonderful how pained the true believers and their grifter allies are that Trump is finally undoing the very political endangerment finding?

#CO2 #EPA #Trump #ClimateCrisis #Climate #ClimateChange #Obama #EndangermentFinding

Share