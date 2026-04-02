Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
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Those 200 power plants that are in the works of being constructed to power the AI Data Centers are projected to consume how much natural gas?

Then there is the next question. How much of that natural gas is not going to produce electricity? Asked another way, how much of that natural gas is going to be wasted?

America is in a race with China as to who is the leader in this AI race. China has been commissioning coal power plants like crazy every week. I take it emissions or air quality does not matter.

America is doing it with natural gas. America could really be an AI Leader and power these AI Data Centers with near zero emission power plants. To accomplish it this way just takes some planning and engineering. Not a new thing for America. Right now though this industry seems to just be blindly moving forward as fas as they can with no concern about anything but their project being completed.

People, America, we have an opportunity right now to turn a page and do something right. If it isn’t going to get done now, I don’t believe there will be another chance to correct what is being done.

Who wants to get in on this challenge to consume Trillions of cu.ft. of natural gas efficiently?

We can stand by and let it go, or make some noise at the DOE and EPA and say “Let’s research this”. It’s the one chance we have.

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