President Trump went to Davos again this year and delivered another in-your-face rebuttal to the “own nothing and be happy” politics of the World Economic Forum. Here are some excerpts:

It’s great to be back in beautiful Davos, Switzerland, and to address so many respected business leaders, so many friends, a few enemies, and all of the distinguished guests. It’s a Who’s, Who, I will say that… The USA is the economic engine on the planet. And when America booms, the entire world booms. It’s been the history. When it goes bad, it goes bad, the whole… You all follow us down, and you follow us up. And we’re at a point that we’ve never, I don’t believe we’ve ever been, I never thought we could do it this quickly. My biggest surprise is I thought it would take more than a year, maybe like a year and one month, but it’s happened very quickly.

This afternoon, I want to discuss how we have achieved this economic miracle, how we intend to raise living standards for our citizens to levels never seen before. And perhaps how you, too, and the places where you come from, can do much better following what we’re doing. Because certain places in Europe are not even recognizable, frankly, anymore, they’re not recognizable… I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it’s not heading in the right direction. In recent decades, it became conventional wisdom in Washington and European capitals that the only way to grow a modern Western economy was through ever increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration and endless foreign imports. The consensus was that so-called dirty jobs and heavy industry should be sent elsewhere, that affordable energy should be replaced by the Green New Scam, and that countries could be propped up by importing new and entirely different populations from far-away lands… Instead of closing down energy plants, we’re opening them up. Instead of building ineffective money losing windmills, we’re taking them down and not approving any… American exports are now up by more than $150 billion, domestic steel production is up by 300,000 tonnes a month, and it’s doubling over the next four months. It’s doubling and tripling, and we have steel plants being built all over the country. Nobody thought they’d see that. Factory construction is up by 41% and that number is really going to skyrocket right now, because that’s during a process that they’re putting in to get their approvals – and we’ve given very, very quick, fast approvals… In America, I’ve stopped the nation-wrecking energy policies that drive up prices while sending jobs and factories to the world’s worst polluters. They are, indeed polluters. Under sleepy Joe Biden, new domestic oil and gas leases fell by 95%. Think of that. And they wonder, why was gasoline going up so fast? The gasoline actually topped $5 a gallon, and some places $7 a gallon, and more than 100 major power plants were violently shut down by incompetent people, that had no idea what the hell they were doing. Under my leadership, US natural gas production is at an all-time high, by far. US oil production is up by 730,000 barrels a day and last week, we picked up 50 million barrels from Venezuela alone. Venezuela has been an amazing place for so many years, but then they went bad with their policies. Twenty years ago, was a great country, and now it’s got problems. But we’re helping them and those 50 million barrels, we’re going to be splitting up with them, and they’ll be making more money that they’ve made it a long time… The leadership of the country has been very good. They’ve been very, very smart. The price of gasoline is now below $2.50 a gallon in many states, $2.30 a gallon in most states, then we’ll soon be averaging less than $2 a gallon in many places. It’s already down even lower, $1.95 a gallon. Numerous states are at $1.99 – numbers that nobody has heard for years. Actually, since my last administration, we got it down to around those numbers, I’ve signed an order directing and approval of many new nuclear reactors. We’re going heavy into nuclear. I was not a big fan, because I didn’t like the risk, the danger, but … the progress they’ve made with nuclear is unbelievable, and the safety progress they’ve made is incredible. We’re very much into the world of nuclear energy, and we can have it now at good prices and very, very safe. And, we’re leading the world in AI by a lot. We’re leading China by a lot. I think President Xi respects what we’ve done, in part because I’ve allowed these big companies, building these massive buildings, to build their own electric capacity. They’re building their own power plants, which, when added up, is more than any country, anywhere in the world, is doing. I read recently an article in The Wall Street Journal that China is creating so much energy, and they are. I got to hand it to them. But we’re creating as much or more, and we’re letting them do that…

We needed more than double the energy currently in the country, just to take care of the AI plants. And I said, ‘We can’t do that. We have an old grid system.’ Then I came up with the idea: “You know, you people are brilliant. You have a lot of money. Let’s see what you can do. You can build your own electric-generating plants.’ And they looked at me. They didn’t believe me. All of the names that are, I think, in the room right now, if you want to know the truth, they didn’t believe it. And I said, ‘No, no, you can.’ They came back two weeks and they didn’t have the plant. They said, ‘We thought you were kidding.’ I said, ‘No, not only am I not kidding, you’re going to have your approvals within two weeks.’ I always say, nuclear will, nuclear will take three weeks, but most are going that… they’re going oil and gas. They’re even going coal, in some cases. Because of my landslide election victory, the United States avoided the catastrophic energy collapse which befell every European nation that pursued the Green New Scam – perhaps the greatest hoax in history. The Green New Scam: windmills all over the place, destroy your land. Destroy your land. Every time that goes around, you lose $1,000. You’re supposed to make money with energy, not lose money. Here in Europe, we’ve seen the fate that the radical left tried to impose on America. They tried very hard. Germany now generates 22% less electricity than it did in 2017 and it’s not the current chancellor’s fault. He’s solving the problem. He’s going to do a great job. But, what they did before he got there… I guess that’s why he got there. And electricity prices are 64% higher. The United Kingdom produces just one-third of the total energy from all sources that it did in 1999. Think of that, one-third. And they’re sitting on top of the North Sea, one of the greatest reserves anywhere in the world. But they don’t use it, and that’s one reason why their energy has reached catastrophically low levels with equally high prices – high prices, very low levels. Think of that, one third and you’re sitting on top of the North Sea. And they like to say, ‘Well, you know, that’s depleted.’ It’s not depleted. It’s got 500 years. They haven’t even found the oil. The North Sea is incredible. They don’t let anybody drill. Environmentally, they don’t let them drill. They make it impossible for the oil companies to go. They take 92% of the revenues. So, the oil companies say, ‘We can’t do it.’ They came to see me, ‘Is there anything you can do?’ I want I want Europe to do great. I want UK to do great. Sitting on one of the greatest energy sources in the world, and they don’t use it. In fact, their electricity prices have soared 139%. There are windmills all over Europe. There are windmills all over the place, and they are losers. One thing I’ve noticed is that the more windmills a country has, the more money that country loses, and the worse that country is doing. China makes almost all of the windmills, and yet, I haven’t been able to find any wind farms in China. Did you ever think of that? That’s a good way of looking at it. They’re smart. China’s very smart. They make them. They sell them for a fortune. They sell them to the stupid people who buy them, but they don’t use them themselves. They put up a couple of big wind farms. But they don’t use them. They just put them up to show people what they could look like. They don’t spend. They don’t do anything. They use a thing called coal, mostly. China goes with the coal. They go with oil and gas. They’re starting to look at nuclear a little bit, and they’re doing just fine. They make a fortune selling the windmills, though, and I think really, that’s one that they wouldn’t be surprised if it stopped. They were shocked that it continues to go. They were very friendly with me. They’re shocked that people continue to buy those damn things. They killed the birds. They ruined your landscapes. Other than that, I think they’re fabulous, by the way, stupid people buy them. The consequences of such destructive policies have been stark, including lower economic growth, lower standards of living, lower birth rates, more socially disruptive migration, more vulnerability to hostile foreign adversaries, and much, much smaller militaries. The United States cares greatly about the people of Europe. We really do. I mean, look, I am derived from Europe – Scotland and Germany. 100% Scotland, my mother. 100% German, my father. And we believe deeply in the bonds we share with Europe as a civilization. I want to see it do great. That’s why issues like energy, trade, immigration and economic growth must be central concerns to anyone who wants to see a strong and united West. Because Europe and those countries have to do their thing. They have to get out of the culture that they’ve created over the last 10 years. It’s horrible what they’re doing to themselves. They’re destroying themselves… Today, I’m taking action to bring back the bedrock of the American dream. In recent years, Wall Street giants and institutional investment firms – many of you are here. Many of you are good friends of mine, many of you are supporters, sorry to do this. I’m so sorry, but you’ve driven up housing prices by purchasing hundreds of thousands of single family homes, and it’s been a great investment for them. Often, as much as 10% of houses on the market. You know, the crazy thing is, a person can’t get depreciation on a house, but when a corporation buys it, they get depreciation. Okay, that’s something we’re going to have to think about too. I don’t know if too many people think about that. You buy a corporation. They buy 500 houses. They buy hundreds of thousands. They buy 500 houses. They can take depreciation. A person sweats and works and buys one house, they can’t. But homes are built for people, not for corporations, and America will not become a nation of renters. We’re not going to do that. That’s why I have signed an executive order banning large institutional investors from buying single family homes. It’s just not fair to the public. They’re not they’re not able to buy a house. And I’m calling on Congress to pass that ban into permanent law, and I think they will… To unleash innovation and savings and financing, I’m also working to ensure America remains the crypto capital of the world. And to that end, last year, I signed a landmark GENIUS Act into law. Now Congress is working very hard on crypto market structure, legislation, bitcoin, all of them, which I hope to sign very soon, unlocking new pathways for Americans to reach financial freedom.

It was a blunt speech, as is typical of Trump, and it was loaded with braggadocio, but that’s who he is, and if that’s the price we have to pay for sane energy, housing, national security, and monetary policy, then so be it. It’s a very small one to pay, and it’s Trump’s style, the style he uses to force the Europeans, the globalists, and our enemies to negotiate with him on behalf of Americans, so I’m ok with that. It’s his way of speaking truth to powers who lost all interest in us. It’s also having a strong effect in waking up others as the following 6-minute interview from the UK illustrates:

