Guest Post by Jason Spiess at The Crude Life.

Tom Shepstone, publlsher of the Energy Security and Freedom substack joined Jason Spiess for a podcast to talk about a variety of energy issues, capitalism concerns and sustainable solutions.

Shepstone, who is located on the eastern side of Pennsylvania, gives an update on natural gas and former President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

“I'm 73 years old. I lived at least, I would say, 63 years of those years … supposing the Warren Commission report was, if not perfect, close to the truth. And I've since become very educated in how our government really works.”

Shepstone continued his context of his thoughts regarding the attempted Trump assassination from a few hours away across the state.

“I think that's the magnificent thing Trump has done, whether he intended to or not, is by the visceral reaction other people have had to him, Trump has exposed the rot in our government that has existed for a long time. And, I now believe there's significant reason to suppose our FBI or CIA or a combination thereof was involved in Kennedy's assassination. So, I'm very skeptical as to their involvement in this one.”

Shepstone also expressed his concerns over Kamala Harris’ energy policy.

“I think she's a communist … she's clearly a Marxist in her philosophy.”

Once again, showing his age, Shepstone reverted back to his former years with adding context to the conversation.

“I used to be embarrassed to throw around the word "‘communist because it sounded like we were going back to the early 50s.” But, you know, a lot of that was true. If you read any of the literature on that, you realize a lot of that was very true.”

The two discussed whether the oil and gas industry transition was more about ending capitalism than EV cars and solar panels.

“I believe one of the off shoots or main drivers in the energy transition is to end capitalism,” Jason Spiess said. “One of the reasons I got into this industry was because it was the last bastion of capitalism.”

The conversation dove deeper into this topic with historical examples peppered into current context, as Spiess observed the following:

“When I first got into this industry 15 years ago a roustabout with a high school education could become a millionaire with hard work and ingenuity. “If he figured out how to make that metal rod go twice as fast, twice as safe and cheaper would get rewarded with a company contract to better his family’s freedom. Now, those days are gone. It’s more about getting direction from the government and public private partnerships. They get the money and direction from an orphan well fund or green initiative fund and control the market instead of letting the free market operate.”

That conversation transitioned into Environmental Social Governance and Diversity Equality and Inclusion. Spiess mentioned how other countries have really embraced these acronyms through financing and insurance. Shepstone agreed, however, cited examples of how America is starting to push back.

“Farm and Tractor Supply really came out with quite a statement. They were like 'hey, we made a huge mistake. We're sorry, we'll never do this again.' This was absolutely phenomenal. I mean, I want to go shop there now, you know."

He added more examples to the ESG and DEI movement.

“If you're an investor in Disney, you're not very happy. So the DEI thing is, is doing the D-I-E thing.”

To hear the full podcast go here.

Tom Shepstone is the owner of Shepstone Management Company, Inc. a planning and research consulting firm located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

