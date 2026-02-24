Energy Security and Freedom

The 2009 Endangerment dreadnaught only applied to America that has about 4% of the world’s population, which means that 96% of the 8 billion on this planet live outside of the USA.

Of the more than 8 billion on this planet, Nearly Half the World Lives on Less than $5.50 a Day, as billions living in poverty still struggle to meet basic needs.

In poor countries, millions of those in poverty die every year.

• From indoor air pollution from having to burn wood, charcoal, grass and dung, because they don’t have natural gas, propane or electricity for cooking and heating.

• From bacteria and parasites in their water and food, because they don’t have electricity, water treatment or refrigeration.

• From malaria and other diseases, because their substandard clinics and hospitals lack electricity, clean water, sufficient vaccines and antibiotics, even window screens.

