Let history note that the United States has issued a notice to withdrawfrom the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change(UNFCCC), effective February 27, 2026.

This withdrawal is broader than the previously announced (and started) withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015. The UNFCCC is the governing global network behind the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) “consensus” science (based on subjective climate-model interpretation), as well as the Kyoto Protocol of 1997 and the Paris Climate Accord of 2015.

The one-year window is running, with formal withdrawal set for February 27, 2027. As summarized by the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI):

In January, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would be withdrawing from the UNFCCC. However, to make this formal, the US needed to send notification of the withdrawal to the UN. The good news is now that this has happened, the clock has started on the official withdrawal. According to the UN, the US notification of withdrawal was “effected” on February 27, 2026. [1]Given the procedural requirements, the US must wait a year until the official withdrawal. As explained by the UN, the official withdrawal will be February 27, 2027. So, mark your calendar now because there will be reason to celebrate in a year.

This decision is another blow to a crumbling global effort to phase out fossil fuels, which account for more than 80 percent of global energy usage. “Net Zero” is dead, except for the desperate efforts of the Climate Industrial Complex to keep it alive. But energy reality is spoiling the always unrealistic idea of an “energy transition” away to dilute, intermittent, consumer-rejected wind and solar power for the grid. The father of the climate alarm, James Hansen, predicted as much back in 2011:

Suggesting that renewables will let us phase rapidly off fossil fuels in the United States, China, India, or the world as a whole is almost the equivalent of believing in the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy.

The “green lobby” is in denial about the reasons why the subsidies are going away and the industry is contracting, pretending that wind and solar are cheaper than new capacity fueled by natural gas or coal, now environmental products. They refer to studies and the fact that (government-enabled) wind and solar capacity additions have been large and are continuing (due to the tail-end of the outsized subsidies).

Meanwhile, as Steve Goreham has chronicled, the global climate elite are scrambling for relevancy and power. The poll-conscious wind and solar lobby is disingenuously pitching affordability. And the climate zealots are getting nutty. Energy reality bats last.

