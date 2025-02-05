No one individual project has been a bigger boondoggle than the California bullet train. It started out with the vision of linking Los Angeles and San Francisco but both cities are now off the list of connections such that the train will only run through parts of the Central Valley, which doesn’t need it, of course. It will forever be a millstone around the neck of Californians who will have to pay the enormous subsidies required to maintain and operate whatever is built.

California uses money as toilet paper, of course, and just allocated $50 million to fight Donald Trump with more lawfare.

But, Trump is never a good person with whom to pick a fight. He's asked for the Golden State to pay back the $3.5 billion the Federal government invested in this green fiasco, given that it now amounts to little or nothing. Worse for the corrupt bureaucrats and politicians who sponsored the boondoggle, Trump is now siccing the DOGE folks on it by demanding a thorough investigation:

One hopes Trump not only gets back the $3.5 billion for US taxpayers, but forces Newsom to literally scrap the whole thing and put the salvage money into more water infrastructure Californians actually need. He’s already embarrassed the trust-funder governor into taking some of his advice on that matter, so there's hope.

