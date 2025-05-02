The following BOE Report story says much about l;eadership and how to fight back against climate lawfare, or any lawfare for that matter, and, of course it’s going on offense and suing the bastards back immediately and, better yet, preemptively!

President Donald Trump’s administration has sued Hawaii and Michigan to try to stop them from filing lawsuits against major oil companies over the fossil fuel industry’s role in climate change, accusing the Democratic-led states of overreach and imperiling domestic energy production. Neither state has sued yet. Hawaii Governor Josh Green told a local TV station that his state plans to sue fossil fuel companies as soon as Thursday. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel last year retained law firms to represent it in climate change-related litigation. The litigation filed by the U.S. Justice Department late on Wednesday in Hawaii and Michigan said the intended lawsuits by the states constitute an “extraordinary extraterritorial reach” that would unlawfully undermine federal regulation of greenhouse gas emissions and the administration’s foreign policy objectives.

Numerous Democratic-led states have in recent years filed similar lawsuits against companies including Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Shell and BP, accusing them of deceiving the public about the role fossil fuels have played in causing climate change. The Justice Department’s unusual preemptive lawsuits follow a pledge by Trump’s campaign during the 2024 election to “stop the wave of frivolous litigation from environmental extremists.” The Justice Department in both lawsuits cited an executive order that the Republican president signed on his first day back in office on January 20, declaring a national energy emergency to speed permitting of energy projects, rolling back environmental protections and withdrawing the United States from an international pact to fight climate change. “As a result of state restrictions and burdens on energy production, the American people are paying more for energy, and the United States is less able to defend itself from hostile foreign actors,” the Justice Department said in the lawsuits. It said Hawaii and Michigan are standing in the way of the administration’s efforts to boost domestic energy supply. “This nation’s Constitution and laws do not tolerate this interference,” the lawsuits said. Nessel, a Democrat, in a statement called the lawsuit a “surprising debasement” of the White House and Justice Department and said the filing of a lawsuit before Michigan had even sued “at best frivolous and arguably sanctionable.” “I remain undeterred in my intention to file this lawsuit the President and his Big Oil donors so fear,” Nessel said. Hawaii’s attorney general did not respond to requests for comment. Similar lawsuits by state and local governments have accused energy companies of creating a public nuisance or violating state laws by concealing from the public for decades the fact that burning fossil fuels would lead to climate change. The companies have denied wrongdoing. Many of the cases remain in their early stages after years of litigation by oil companies over whether the states could sue in state courts rather than federal court. The U.S. Supreme Court in March rejected a bid by 19 Republican-led states, led by Alabama, to block five Democratic-led states from pursuing such lawsuits. The Republican-led states raised similar claims as the Justice Department’s case.

This is a standing and slow clap moment. Finally, a leader steps forward! And, it’s a leader who understands — as all climate cultists, fractivists, and other leftists know so well — it’s the process that’s the punishment. As long as our Federal court system provides for such abuse, one must strike first if possible and not worry about prospects for winning. It‘s absolutely the only way to stop the abuse, by proving two can play the game. It’s the same with tariffs: abuse us and we’re going to do the same to you, until you realizing this is a losing game for you. Then, and only then, we can reason together.

This leadership also needs to be applied in lawfare from our side. I wrote several years ago that it was time to “RICO the Rockefellers.” It’s also time to file RICO suits against any number of other NGOs colluding among themselves and with agencies to interfere with coal, oil and gas development. There appears to be a rich opportunity to go after the various special interests who worked together to engineer a fracking ban in the Delaware River Basin Commission, for instance, with money flying everywhere to the DRBC itself and to smaller NGOs suing the same agency at the same time. but, there many others as well.

The point is that the Trump administration is doing offense, and that’s what matters. be appliedWhat great news! Trump knows how to fight, fight, fight in ways the coal, oil and gas industries, and the groups that represent them, have never adequately understood.

#Fracking #Climate #ClimateLawfare #Lawfare #Michigan #Shills #Propaganda Fractivists #Trump #RICO #DRBC #Rockefellers #NGOs

Share