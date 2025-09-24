President Trump spoke to the corrupt UN today. It was a no-holds-barred blockbuster speech full of green energy and other truths no other political leader would ever dare speak. Delivered largely extemporaneously (neither the UN’s escalator nor its teleprompter worked properly) Trump simply laid it out as he sees it, in plain and unmistakable terms. The good part starts here (emphasis added):

And I am telling you that if you don’t away from the green energy scam... Your country is going to fail. And if you don’t stop people that you’ve never seen before, that you have nothing in common with, your country is gonna fail.

And I’m really good at predicting things, you know? They actually said during the campaign, they had a hat, the best-selling hat. “Trump was right about everything.” And I don’t say that in a braggadocious way, but it’s true. I’ve been right about... Everything.

They were made by stupid people that have cost their countries fortunes, and given those same countries no chance for success. If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.

It’s the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion. Climate change, no matter what happens, you’re involved in that. No more global warming, no more global cooling. All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong.

So now they could just call it climate change, because that way they can’t miss climate change. As it goes higher or lower, whatever the hell happens is climate change.

Another UN official stated in 1989 that within a decade entire nations could be wiped off the map. By global warming, not happening. You know, it used to be global cooling. If you look back years ago in the 1920s and the 1930s, they said, global cooling will kill the world. We have to do something. Then they said global warming will kill the world, but then it started getting cooler.

This is what they said at the United nations. What happened? Here we are.

But we’re not letting this happen in America. The executive director of the United Nations Environmental Program predicted that by the year 2000 climate change would cause a global catastrophe. He said that it will be irreversible as any nuclear holocaust would be.

And what a tremendous asset for the United Kingdom. And I hope the Prime Minister is listening because I told it to him three days in a row. That’s all he heard. North Sea oil, North Sea, because I want to see them do well. I want to stop seeing them ruining that beautiful Scottish and English countryside with windmills and massive solar panels that go seven miles by seven miles, taking away farmland.

They essentially closed it by making it so highly taxed that no developer, no oil company can go there. They have tremendous oil left. And more importantly, they have tremendous oil that hasn’t even been found yet.

They’ve given up their powerful edge, a lot of the countries that we’re talking about, in oil and gas, such as essentially closing the great North Sea oil. Oh, the North Sea, I know it so well. Aberdeen was the oil capital of Europe, and there’s tremendous oil that hasn’t been found in the North sea. Tremendous oil. And I was with the Prime Minister, I respected, like a lot, and I said, you’re sitting with the greatest asset.

I’m the President of the United States, but I worry about Europe. I love Europe. I love the people of Europe. And I hate to see it being devastated by energy and immigration. This double-tailed monster destroys everything in its wake, and they cannot let that happen any longer.

You’re doing it because you want to be nice. You want to politically correct, and you’re destroying your heritage. They must take control strongly and immediately of the unmitigated immigration disaster and the fake energy catastrophe before it’s too late.

The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions, and they’re heading down a path of total destruction you know the carbon footprint was a big big thing a few years ago. I remember hearing about the carbon footprint and then President Obama would get into air force one a massive Boeing 747 - and not a new one an old one with old engines and spew everything into the atmosphere.

He talked about the carbon footprint, ‘we must do so,’ that again, and he’d fly from Washington to Hawaii to play a round of golf. And then he’d get back onto that big, beautiful plane, and he’d fly back. And he’d talk about, again, global warming and the carbon footprint.

It’s a con job. At extreme cost and expense, Europe reduced its own carbon footprint by 37 percent. Think of that. Congratulations, Europe. Great job. You cost yourself a lot of jobs, a lot of factories closed. But you reduced the carbon footprint by 37 percent.

However, for all of that sacrifice and much more, it’s been totally wiped out and then some by a global increase of 54 percent, much of it coming from China and other countries that are thriving around China, which now produces more CO2 than all the other developed nations in the world.

So all of these countries are working so hard on the carbon footprint, which is nonsense, by the way. It’s nonsense.

You know, it’s interesting. In the United States, we have still radicalized environmentalists, and they want the factories to stop. Everything should stop. No more cows. We don’t want cows anymore. I guess they want to kill all the cows. They want to do things that are just unbelievable.

And you have it, too. But, you know, we have a border, strong. And we have a shape. And that shape doesn’t just go straight up. That shape is amorphous when it comes to the atmosphere. And if we had the most clean air, and I think we do, we have very clean air. We have the cleanest air we’ve had in many, many years.

But the problem is that other countries, like China, which has air that’s a little bit rough, it blows. And no matter what you’re doing down here, the air up here... Tends to get very dirty because it comes in from other countries where their air isn’t so clean. And the environmentalists refuse to acknowledge that.

Same thing with garbage. In Asia, they dump much of their garbage right into the ocean. And over about a one-week and two-week journey, it flows right past Los Angeles. You’ve seen it. Massive amounts of garbage. Almost too much to do anything about. Flowing past Los Angeles, past San Francisco, and then somebody would get in trouble because he dropped a cigarette on the beach.

The whole thing is crazy. The primary effect of these brutal green energy policies has not been to help the environment but to redistribute manufacturing and industrial activity from developed countries that follow the insane rules that are put down to polluting countries that break the rules and are making a fortune. They’re making a fortune.

European electricity bills are now four to five times more expensive than those in China and two to three times higher than the United States. And our bills are coming way down. You probably see that our gasoline prices are way down, you know, we have an expression, drill, baby, drill. You know, that’s what we’re doing. It’s going to be much lower in a year from now. They’ve come way down on the last year. As a result, the costs have decreased in the United States.

Very uncommon to see one in some of these countries because the electric cost is so high. So while the U.S. Has approximately 1,300 heat-related deaths annually, that’s a lot. But Europe loses more than 175,000 people to heat deaths.

There’s a cost to them, especially if you can’t turn on an air conditioner. What is that all about? That’s not Europe. That’s not the Europe that I love to know.

All in the name of pretending to stop the global warming hoax. The entire globalist concept of asking successful industrialized nations to refrain from themselves.This global agenda makes no sense and radically disrupts their entire societies. It must be rejected completely and totally and it must be immediate.

That’s why in America I withdrew from the fake Paris climate accord, where by the way America was paying so much more than every country. Others weren’t paying. China didn’t have to pay until 2030. Russia was given an old standard that was easy to meet, the 1990 standard.

But for the United States, we’re supposed to pay, like, a trillion dollars. And I said, this is another scam. The fact is, the United States has been taken advantage of by the world for many, many years, but not any longer, as you probably noticed.

I unleashed massive energy production and signed historic executive orders to hunt for oil. But we don’t have to do much hunting because we have the most oil of any nation anywhere, oil and gas, in the world. And if you add coal, we have the most of any nation in the world. Clean — I call it clean, beautiful coal. You can do things today with coal that you couldn’t have done 10 years ago, 15 years.

So I have a little standing order in the White House. Never use the word coal. Only use the words clean, beautiful coal — sounds much better, doesn’t it? But we stand ready to provide any country with abundant, affordable energy supplies if you need them, when most of you do.

We’re proudly exporting energy all over the world. We’re now the largest exporter in the United States. We want trade and robust commerce with all nations, everybody. We want to help nations.

We’re going to help the nations. But it must also be fair and reciprocal. The challenge with trade is much the same with climate. The countries that followed the rules and all their factories have been plundered, it’s really, It’s a... really sad to watch. They’ve been broken. They’ve been broken by countries that broke the rules.