Guest Post by Jeff Reynolds via CFACT.

A single rewrite of scientific evidence rules could affect thousands of climate lawsuits in the radical Left’s favor.

A single, obscure handbook sitting on federal judges’ desks could help decide whether your energy bills skyrocket—and President Trump just moved to do something about it.

On July 19, President Trump called for a review of the Federal Judicial Center and the scientific reference manual it publishes because a proposed revision gutted the scientific method in favor of a hyper-politicized “consensus” approach. That’s how the Left wants it—because the revision could tip the scales in environmental extremists’ favor on literally thousands of frivolous climate lawsuits.

Trump put it best: the National Academy of Sciences (which helped write the chapter in question) is run by “Radical Left Dumocrats.” Now he’s righting that wrong, and your wallet can breathe a sigh of relief.

How We Got Here

The Federal Judicial Center (FJC) and the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) jointly publish the Reference Manual on Scientific Evidence.

Congress established the FJC in 1967 as the research and education arm of the federal courts and made the Chief Justice of the United States—currently John Roberts—its chair.

This reference manual is used by judges at all levels across America to set rules for evaluating scientific evidence in cases before the court.

A December 2025 revision of the manual tried to sneak unscientific consensus and global warming hysteria into the best practices for judges who must render judgment with varying levels of formal scientific training.

Restoration News sounded the alarm on this issue in April 2026, after three prominent scientists sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts.

Why it matters to you:

Your utility bills are on the line. If these 1,000-plus lawsuits succeed, energy producers face massive liability payouts—costs that get passed straight to you at the electrical meter and the gas pump.

The rules were changed without anyone noticing . A stealthy rewrite in December 2025 swapped courtroom standards from tested evidence to “consensus,” tilting the field before most Americans even knew the manual existed. That’s not fair.

Conservatives have the power to fix it. Chief Justice Roberts has the authority to revert the manual to its evidence-based version—no act of Congress required—which is why the pressure campaign matters right now.

Beyond the Headlines

Removing the scientific method in favor of “consensus” could bias courts away from proving the claims of the global warming extremists.

Over 1,000 frivolous climate change lawsuits have been filed against energy producers and other carbon emitters, claiming they have liability for a warming planet.

If successful, these suits could cripple energy production and cause costs to skyrocket.

What’s Next:

Trump posted on Truth Social: “With this TRUTH, I hereby order Federal Suspension and Debarment Officials to review this conduct. Our Taxpayers should not be funding Climate Fraud, and Judges should never have relied upon it.”

According to Reuters, the chapter was authored by Jessica Wentz and Radley Horton of Columbia Law School, a leftist bastion, to “help judges evaluate the admissibility and weight of expert testimony and documentary evidence involving climate science.”

Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts faces mounting pressure to return to the original version of the guidance on using scientific evidence that relies solely on the scientific method.

This article originally appeared at Restoration News.

Jeff Reynolds is Senior Editor for Restoration News, specializing in energy and science policy, as well as dark money. Jeff is an author, editor, strategist, and public speaker.

#JeffReynolds #JohnRoberts #JudicialCenter #Manual #CTrump

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