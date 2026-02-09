Guest Post by Larry Bell via CFACT.

The Trump administration has severed fealty and bondage to United Nations programs that compromise American sovereignty and subordinate national interests and policy autonomy to globalist agendas.

Two recent actions address disentanglements from dysfunctional and exploitive world health authority and unwarranted and climate alarm-premised energy policy fiascos.

Regarding the first such matter, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. issued a Jan. 22 joint statement declaring,

“Today, the United States withdrew from the World Health Organization, freeing itself from its constraints, as President Trump promised on his first day in office.”

“This action responds to WHO’s failures during the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to rectify the harm from those failures inflicted on the American people.”

A White House statement on the matter declared that the decision was “due to the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.”

This declaration followed a Jan. 20 executive order directing that all U.S. funding for the WHO cease and all official representatives to the UN subsidiary be recalled, a prerogative established under terms of the original agreement that allows membership withdrawal after filing a year’s notice of intent to do so, which Trump issued immediately upon taking office in 2025.

Trump had attempted to withdraw the U.S. from WHO in 2020 at the end of his first term.

However, President Joe Biden reversed that move upon taking office in 2021 and actively tried to push for the UN to sign on to WHO’s Pandemic Agreement, which together with its International Health Regulations, was intended to give the organization sweeping new powers to set policy for all member nations during pandemics and other “health emergencies” declared at their sole discretion.

Although withdrawal from WHO was supposed to be subject to a condition that all unpaid membership dues be fulfilled – currently $278 million for 2024 and 2025 – a State Department spokesperson has stated that no additional payments will be made because “the American people have paid enough.”

The U.S. was required to fund 22% of WHO’s budget among 194 member nations since it was founded in 1948, amounting to an average $237 million annually between 2012 and 2024.

This January, President Trump likewise pulled the U.S. out of 66 U.N.-sponsored climate and social justice organizations, among them the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

As former UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) official Ottmar Edenhofer admitted in a November 2010 interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung: ” . . . One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth . . . ”

The UNFCCC severance followed immediate actions upon Trump’s resumption of White House residency a year ago to withdraw America from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation, contending that the agreement would undermine the U.S. economy with permanent damage which President Barack Obama had committed the United States to fund with a three-billion-dollar contribution to its Green Climate Fund.

During a September 2025 speech to the UN General Assembly, Trump has accurately characterized global warming alarmism a “con job” to push renewable energy “scams” such as wind and solar.

Trump repeated this view while speaking to attendees at the Davos World Economic Forum on Jan. 21, commenting, “There are windmills all over Europe. There are windmills all over the place, and they are losers. One thing I’ve noticed is that the more windmills a country has, the more money that country loses, and the worse that country is doing.”

He pointed to Germany as a prime example, a country that “now generates 22% less electricity than it did in 2017 . . . and electricity prices are 64% higher.”

Trump added, “China makes almost all of the windmills, and yet I haven’t been able to find any wind farms in China. Did you ever think of that? It’s a good way of looking at it.”

“They’re smart. China is very smart. They make them. They sell them for a fortune. They sell them to the stupid people that buy them, but they don’t use them themselves.”

“They put up a couple of big wind farms, but they don’t use them.”

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was jeered by a few attendees while advancing that theme during a Davos panel discussion that “globalization has failed the West” and has left America and American workers behind.

Lutnick rattled his audience further by criticizing European nations for pursuing green energy policies that would make them “subservient to China.”

“Why are you going to do solar and wind? Why would Europe agree to be net zero in 2030 when they don’t make a battery? They don’t make a battery,” he said.

Secretary Lutnick later reported that observing being booed by one particular attendee, former Vice President Al Gore, was the “greatest honor” he could have received during the trip, telling Fox News, “And you all remember Al Gore told us, by today — in 2025 — the whole ice cap would be gone, and Greenland would be green.”

Yes, and if Gore was right, most of us likely wouldn’t be experiencing the coldest winter storm in decades.

This article originally appeared at NewsMax.

FACT Advisor Larry Bell heads the graduate program in space architecture at the University of Houston. He founded and directs the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture. He is also the author of "Climate of Corruption: Politics and Power Behind the Global Warming Hoax."

#LarryBell #CFACT #LarryBell #Solar #Wind #Germany #Electricity #Trump

Share