Donald Trump has been challenging BIg Wind and exposing the Great Green Grift from the day he entered office, and he’s been doing so most effectively. But, he’s also playing hardball with governors who have been demagoguing against natural gas and pipelines for years, even though they need both. The Revolution Wind project is a case in point.

The Rhode Island Cirrent just put out a detailed article on the subject and here is a bit of that piece:

President Donald Trump’s opposition to offshore wind crystallized long before he won re-election. But the justification for the administration’s abrupt halt to the Revolution Wind project on Aug. 22 has remained murky. Until now. New court filings from the U.S. Department of Justice reveal the rationale behind the U.S. Department of Interior’s (DOI) decision to shut down the 65-turbine project that was already 80% finished: Developers allegedly failed to turn in required plans on how the project off Rhode Island’s coastline would affect national ocean research and defense work. “As of the date of this Declaration, still DOI not received any information that these requirements have been satisfied and given how long they remain pending, the department has concerns as to whether they will ever be met,” Adam Suess, acting assistant secretary for land and minerals management for the interior department, wrote in a Sept. 12 affidavit. As Ørsted and the attorneys general in Rhode Island and Connecticut look to federal judges for relief, Gov. Dan McKee is taking a different tack to restart Revolution Wind: negotiation with the Trump administration. “My job is to create a political resolution,” McKee said in an interview Tuesday. “In the end, I believe political resolution is going to be the fastest path.” McKee has not heard back on his Sept. 3 letter to Burgum asking for a face-to-face with Trump. But the governor and Interior Secretary exchanged text messages last week, with the latter thanking McKee for the information he provided on the project status… Suess’ written testimony counters the criticism from state officials and project developers accusing the Trump administration of arbitrary and unlawful abuses of power in a pair of federal lawsuits filed Sept. 4.

Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables, co-developers of the $5 billion wind project, filed their lawsuit against Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and other federal agencies and directors in D.C., while attorneys general in Rhode Island and Connecticut took their legal challenge to Rhode Island federal court… The project received final federal approval in November 2023, with construction beginning shortly after. However, a May 2024 letter from the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) Office of Renewable Energy Programs authorized an extension until July 2025 for Ørsted to submit a plan for how it would minimize interference with federal marine fisheries surveys. A separate agreement signed in the fall of 2024 between the Department of Defense and project developers outlines the need to “deconflict the project with national defense interests.” Project developers agreed to coordinate work with at-sea defense contractors, acknowledging potential interference from fiber optic and acoustic monitoring equipment and “risk related to foreign investment.” However, no additional documentation had to be turned in to the Defense Department unless the layout or structures of the project changed, according to the agreement.

The article, of course, suggests Trump is unaware of how far long the project already is, how many jobs are at stake, how much the electricity is needed, and the like, although it never addresses the huge amount of subsidies and costs to electric consumers from projects such as this. It also understates the problem, which is articulated in that September 12 affidavit:

In 2024, Revolution Wind communicated to BOEM staff about a series of delays associated with aspects of construction and other issues that prompted BOEM to approve several requests for "variances" that would allow Revolution Wind to take actions that did not conform to conditions of COP approval. For example, BOEM approved a variance allowing Revolution Wind to take an additional year to comply with a condition of approval that required Revolution Wind to either agree with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on a plan to mitigate the impacts of its project on NOAA's scientific surveys or submit its own plan to do so… BOEM included Conditions of Approval 4.3 and 4.4, requiring Revolution Wind to reach further mitigation agreements with the Department of Defense (n/k/a/ Department of War (DoW)), but BOEM's conditions did not require the concerns to be addressed before construction could begin. See Exhibit C. Thereafter, DoW similarly stated that "[a]dditional mitigation, implemented as part ofBOEM's approval of the Construction of Operations Plan, will also be sought by the DoD to de-conflict the [Revolution Wind] Project with national defense interests. Those measures address the following concerns: 1. Coordination between Project Owner and DoD at-sea operators during construction and operation of the Project; 2. DoD efforts to evaluate and mitigate risk from distributed optical fiber sensing and acoustic monitoring equipment deployed as part of the project; and 3. Evaluation and mitigation of risk related to foreign investment." To date, the Department of the Interior has not received any information that any of these national security concerns referenced in this paragraph have been addressed by Revolution Wind… On January 31, 2025, Revolution Wind submitted to the Department of the Interior an annual report regarding its compliance with the approved COP. Based on that report, the concerns about national security expressed by DoW that are referenced in paragraph 8 above were still unaddressed. For example, as of that date, Revolution Wind had not satisfied two National Security Conditions in Sections 4.3 and 4.4 required by the Department of Navy. As of the date of this declaration, the Department of the Interior has not received any information that these requirements have been satisfied and, given how long they have remained pending, the Department has concerns as to whether they will ever be met. Further, Revolution Wind still has not mitigated NOAA's concerns as to the impacts to NOAA's National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) surveys as required in Section 6.3 of the COP. Again, the Department has concerns as to whether this requirement will ever be satisfied… Between April 2025 and mid-August 2025, I have met numerous times with other federal agencies, such as NOAA, DoW, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, among others, that have expressed their concerns regarding: the adverse environmental impacts of offshore wind projects; the prior lack of responsiveness from BOEM to those concerns in the COP review process up until now; the national security problems posed by offshore wind projects; and the interference that these offshore wind projects cause with other reasonable uses of the areas where they are sited. For example, NOAA officials have expressed to me that BOEM has not yet sufficiently addressed the project's impacts on Atlantic cod spawning areas and other sensitive habitats, and on NOAA's ability to conduct scientific surveys. Those concerns were set forth in NOAA's October 17, 2022, and March 15, 2023, letters to BOEM.

Summarizing, the Biden Administration gave Revolution Wind variances to proceed with construction and supply the legally required data later. It didn’t care whether the developers did or didn’t, and the developers apparently assumed no one could stop them once they got started and had invested huge sums of other people’s money. They’ve now learned Trump doesn’t operate that way, which is hardly a surprise to anyone who has watched him over the years.

Notice, in this regard, that Rhode Island’s governor is, we’re told, seeking a political solution. He’s correct to do so, because I predict Revolution Wind will be finished, but it will be done with Trump extracting the mitigations the Department of War demands and an endorsement of the Constitution Pipeline and similar or related projects by the governor and his New England allies. Trump is leveraging the Revolution Wind developers’ arrogant action to steer them away from any future attempts at offshore wind subsidy raids, but also to ensure there are no more stupid pipeline games being played by New England governors. Trump doesn’t trust them and is securing insurance they won’t stand in the way, just as he did with Empire Wind.

