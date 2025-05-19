Doug Sheridan is exactly correct on this:

The WSJ Editorial Board writes, conservative GOP holdouts in the House of Representatives on the tax and spending bill making its way through Congress are doing the party and Trump a favor. They're warning their colleagues that the current draft needs improvement to be worth the political effort.



The Budget Committee was supposed to stitch together the various committee bills into one quilt. Yet, four Republicans declined to support the product, which would also need to clear the Rules Committee to reach the House floor.



The holdouts include Chip Roy of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, but the real problem is the so-called GOP moderates, who are running the party from the rump. These lawmakers don't want to touch Medicaid or—to our point—Biden's green subsidies. The current House bill postpones key subsidies from phasing out until 2029, a year after Trump's term ends. [How brave, GOP!] The GOP conservatives are making reasonable requests, such as repealing the green energy subsidies faster and imposing the Medicaid work requirement sooner. Meanwhile, GOP moderates are basically demanding that Congress ratify the Biden spending path. It's time Trump took Speaker Johnson to the woodshed. Our Take 1: We hope the GOP conservatives stand their ground. The bill they are fighting against would ensure that by 2030 America's grids are overridden by unreliable wind and solar generation—subsidized non-solutions to climate change that wgame ill raise electricity bills and waste hundreds of billions in taxpayer monies.



Our Take 2: Trump should dig in and demand that GOP moderates stop fighting for a continuation of some terribly misguided energy and spending policies. That's the right way end to this.... not a cave to subsidy-loving Republicans who evidently are good with efforts to turn the US into a nation hobbled by both massive national debt and a fragile European-style energy system.

Trump needs to step in with a big whip on this (rhetorically speaking) and take Republicans to the woodshed, starting with Speaker Mike Johnson, who is playing the same dopey game that one Republican Speaker after another has played over the years: that of trying to reach a compromise with dissenters in the party, and if that fails then with Democrats.

It’s an insider uni-party game intended to make rank-and-file Republicans imagine the party is working for them when, in fact, it's on the other side. Trump has repeatedly endorsed Johnson, and now he needs to tell him “no more,” making this a ‘do-or-die’ test.

Johnson has already gotten away with far too much for far too long. Trump needs to lean on him hard to wield a big stick himself. Can anyone imagine Nancy Pelosi tolerating what Johnson and every other Republican Speaker of recent memory has done?

No, of course, not. She gave her members no leeway on critical votes, and made it crystal clear on those issues that she was quite willing to lose their seats in Congress to get her way. She was ruthless in pursuit of what was good for her party long-term, not short-term.

That's the kind of leadership we need! We're not getting it because too many Republicans are on the same gravy train as the Democrats. Trump, and only Trump, can change that by stepping in with that big whip he has and taking them to the proverbial woodshed. He must do so. No more green scams using our money!

