I was privileged to participate recently in a meeting with Lee Zeldin, our new EPA Administrator, our Congressman Rob Bresnahan, several state elected officials, as well as labor and others regarding energy and other critical issues in Northeast Pennsylvania. The meeting allowed several of us to articulate what was needed from the Trump administration to get critical pipelines built and correct the injustice of what the Delaware River Basin Commission did to landowners in Pennsylvania by raw politicization of that agency.

DOGE knocks on the dRBC Door!

I prepared some thoughts for the meeting, which I shared with several of the attendees and have since updated. It follows:

The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC), in an act of raw political power, has banned fracking, making Wayne County, Pennsylvania, the only part of the Commonwealth with viable natural gas assets that is not able to develop them. It did so even though the same governing majority, acting as the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC), has allowed fracking with “no discernible impacts on stream water quality," throughout that river basin.

Moreover, the DRBC did something no environmental agency ever does, in clear violation of the Clean Water Act. Rather than setting standards applicable to all industry, which the gas industry regularly meets for SRBC waters of the highest stream classification, it banned a particular industry and industrial process in the name of water quality regulation. The EPA has supremacy in the matter of administering the Clean Water Act, and the DRBC ban cannot be allowed to stand.

These are the actions the Trump Administration can take to remedy this situation:

Immediately assign new Federal representatives to the Delaware River Basin Commisson who will forcefully question the agency and lead it to reexamine its position, providing it with a Federal legal analysis illustrating the violation of the Clean Water Act and asserting the EPA’s supremacy in this matter (see Marcellus Coalition legal analysis at https://marcelluscoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/MSC-DRBC-Legal-Technical-Comment-Letter-Final.pdf). Immediately notify the DRBC of the Trump Administration's and, specifically, the EPA’s, position on this matter, demanding an explanation of: Why the agency is not in violation of the Clean Water Act and having usurped the authority of the EPA; Why the same governing majority has not acted in similar manner to its actions in the Susquehanna River Basin Commission; Why the DRBC has not acknowledged gas drilling is already taking place in Exceptional Value watersheds regulated by the SRBC with no discernible impacts on river water quality; How the DRBC justifies effectively banning an entire industry as merely water quality regulation, knowing it is essentially land use regulation and recognizing the danger of such a precedent as applied to all other industries and the sovereignty of the states; and Why the DRBC’s action does not constitute a taking of land/mineral rights of landowners. Lacking a positive response in the form of an immediate suspension and subsequent withdrawal of the DRBC ban in a timely manner, take action through an Executive Order or similar measure to declare the DRBC has broken the Delaware Compact, necessitating a Federal removal from it and/or renegotiation of the Compact through new legislation between and among the states and the Federal government. Assign the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to examine the books of the DRBC and, specifically, regarding its acceptance of funding from the William Penn Foundation, which funded the Delaware Riverkeeper’s vicious campaign against fracking.

I’m sure other measures could and should be taken, but these are the most important.

#DRBC #SRBC #Trump #Injustice #WilliamPennFoundation #DelawareRiverkeeper #Injustice

Share