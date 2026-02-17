Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Sid Abma
3m

We are so blessed to have President Trump - A True Businessman at America's helm.

I am truly hoping that one of the next things he will look at with Secretary Wright is America's Natural Gas and Electrical Energy needs. America is going to be needing a lot of electricity produced. Lets not allow the power plants and AI to operate the natural gas power plants at 50% energy efficiency. It's so possible for them to be operated at over 90% energy efficiency.

Some say AI will be taking jobs away. Building Community Power Plants for AI Data Centers can and would create hundreds of new full time, good paying jobs per location. And our natural gas would be consumed to over 90% energy efficiency. The environmentalists are NOT going to be happy, that we can promise you. No Waste - near zero emissions.

