Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
3d

Offshore wind is an easy way to spend money for intermittent electrify for coastal communities, BUT the Central States of the United States get their electricity from “reliable” sources that are continuous and uninterruptable, like natural gas and nuclear.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
3d

We are reaping the benefits of having a president who has a business background, unlike about 99% of politicians and government bureaucrats. Off shore wind is bad news.

Here is a reminder of a few of my reasons for saying that, for those who didn't see this essay from a couple years ago:

https://alchristie.substack.com/p/summary-of-offshore-wind-turbine?utm_source=publication-search

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