Trump Is Demolishing USAID, the Deep State's Vehicle for Funding Climate Nonsense and Rewarding NGOs
Trump’s team has effectively destroyed USAID for now, and no agency deserved it more. It has long been a CIA front for pushing US taxpayer funds into far-left causes overseas. The money typically goes through NGOs who then direct a portion of their cut into the pockets of special interests, including politicians the CIA wants under its thumb: a vicious cycle of corruption. There’s plenty of press on that elsewhere. What you may not read, though, is how much of our money when into bizarre climate causes.
I asked Grok the following question:
What are some of the climate-related grants given by USAID?
And, this is what I got in answer to my question:
Here are some examples of climate-related grants that USAID has been involved with, based on the available web data:
Climate Gender Equity Fund (CGEF): USAID, in partnership with Amazon, launched the CGEF to leverage at least $60 million in capital from various donors and corporations. This fund aims to increase access to climate finance for gender-responsive, women-led, and women-benefiting organizations addressing climate change. Grants from this fund are targeted at climate mitigation and adaptation businesses, with a specific interest in supporting women-led and women-benefiting businesses through grants of at least $100,000 USD.
Climate Finance for Development Accelerator (CFDA): This is a $250 million initiative by USAID aimed at mobilizing $2.5 billion in climate investments by 2030. While not exclusively a grant program, it supports activities that can include grant funding for climate mitigation and adaptation, focusing on scaling up the transition to an equitable and resilient net-zero economy.
USAID's Commitment to Climate Adaptation: Grants under this umbrella support various climate adaptation activities across countries where USAID operates. This includes funding for:
Local solutions in cities to minimize the costs and consequences of climate impacts, as announced at COP28 with over $53 million committed for activities in 23 cities.
Disability-inclusive climate action in countries like Tajikistan, and broader climate adaptation projects like those supported through the C40 Cities Finance Facility, where USAID provided $1.25 million for climate adaptation in urban areas.
Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate): USAID committed $43 million to this initiative at COP27, focusing on innovations for climate-smart food systems. This includes grants for research into climate-responsive agricultural practices, like the development of drought-resistant crops.
Gender-responsive Climate Action: Through the Gender Equity and Equality Action (GEEA) Fund, USAID has allocated at least $21.8 million for climate action that also addresses gender equity, supporting organizations in over 37 countries to tackle gender-based violence linked to climate change, among other activities.
These grants are part of USAID's broader strategy to address climate change, which includes mobilizing finance for adaptation, supporting research, and fostering public-private partnerships to scale climate solutions globally. Remember, the specifics of these grants, like amounts and exact recipients, can change, and new programs might be introduced as USAID's climate strategy evolves.
Taking this a bit further, here is what the Climate Gender Equity Fund (CGEF) is all about:
The Climate Gender Equity Fund (CGEF) is an initiative by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), launched with the support of Amazon at COP27. Here are some key details about CGEF:
Objective: CGEF aims to increase access to climate finance for gender-responsive, women-led, and women-benefitting organizations that address climate change. Its goal is to advance gender-equitable climate action through public-private partnerships.
Funding:
Launched with an initial commitment of $6 million from USAID and Amazon.
By the end of its first year, CGEF had raised over $20 million, with additional commitments from founding partners including Reckitt, The UPS Foundation, Visa Foundation, and later Skoll Foundation.
USAID announced an additional $5 million commitment during COP28.
Scope and Impact:
CGEF is part of USAID's broader Climate Finance for Development Accelerator (CFDA), which aims to mobilize $2.5 billion in climate investments by 2030.
It focuses on scaling climate finance in developing countries, particularly in least developed countries, where women-led climate organizations and businesses operate.
Grantmaking:
Managed by 2X Global, an international non-profit specializing in the nexus of climate and gender finance.
Grants have been awarded to organizations in Africa, focusing on advancing gender-equitable climate action. Examples include:
A women-led acceleration hub in Nigeria for scaling new climate technologies.
An accelerator in South Africa supporting female STEM business founders.
An incubator in Kenya focusing on women entrepreneurs in climate-smart agriculture.
Funding Preferences:
Grants typically range from $100,000 to $300,000, with considerations up to $500,000 for proposals with significant impact.
Preference is given to proposals that catalyze additional private capital for women-led climate solutions, build organizational capacity for gender-smart climate finance, and address the linkage between climate, gender, and health.
Call for Proposals:
CGEF has issued requests for proposals to fund organizations that can demonstrate how they will use funds for systemic change at the intersection of gender and climate finance.
Advisory and Leadership:
CGEF seeks thought leadership and advocacy to remove systemic market barriers for women accessing climate finance, often working through community-based organizations.
The Climate Gender Equity Fund represents a novel approach to integrating gender equity into climate finance, recognizing the critical role women play in climate change mitigation and adaptation. It's a significant step towards ensuring that climate finance is not only effective but also equitable, promoting women's leadership and inclusion in climate solutions.
This is all beyond outrageous and disgusting, of course. But, it's even worse when we stop to realize this is not money we have that we are wasting on these corrupt schemes, but money we are borrowing from our great-great-grandchildren to do so. And, this is just one program run by USAID. Let's hope we see some in-depth exposes on the whole thing! Meanwhile, here is how Secretary of State Marco Rubio sees it:
