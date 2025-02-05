Trump’s team has effectively destroyed USAID for now, and no agency deserved it more. It has long been a CIA front for pushing US taxpayer funds into far-left causes overseas. The money typically goes through NGOs who then direct a portion of their cut into the pockets of special interests, including politicians the CIA wants under its thumb: a vicious cycle of corruption. There’s plenty of press on that elsewhere. What you may not read, though, is how much of our money when into bizarre climate causes.

I asked Grok the following question:

What are some of the climate-related grants given by USAID?

And, this is what I got in answer to my question:

Taking this a bit further, here is what the Climate Gender Equity Fund (CGEF) is all about:

This is all beyond outrageous and disgusting, of course. But, it's even worse when we stop to realize this is not money we have that we are wasting on these corrupt schemes, but money we are borrowing from our great-great-grandchildren to do so. And, this is just one program run by USAID. Let's hope we see some in-depth exposes on the whole thing! Meanwhile, here is how Secretary of State Marco Rubio sees it:

#USAID #Climate #GenderEquity #ClimateFinance #SystemicChange #2XGlobal #Trump #MarcoRubio

Share