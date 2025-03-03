Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

After the shocking news in 2022 that then-U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (from West Virginia) had sold out his state and the entire country by agreeing to support the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) bill, the details began to come out about just how bad the bill (now law) really is for the oil and gas industry.

First and foremost, it slapped a new methane tax on oil and gas activities (see Joe Manchin’s Green New Deal Cave Slaps O&G with Big Methane Tax). Endless lawsuits and regulatory challenges ensued. However, on their way out the door late last year, the Bidenistas pulled the trigger and implemented the tax (see Parting Shot: Biden-Harris EPA Slaps $1,500/Ton Tax on Methane).

This week both the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate voted to overturn Biden’s methane tax. The bill now heads to Trump’s desk for a swift signature. Joe’s methane tax is dead.

Let’s begin with the good news from Reuters:

The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted on a resolution that would overturn the Biden administration’s proposed fee on methane emissions, one of the previous Environmental Protection Agency’s final measures to force big oil and gas producers to slash emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas. The Senate passed the resolution under Congressional Review Act process, which allows Congress to reverse new federal rules with a simple majority, effectively overturning the escalating charge on oil and gas producers set by the agency they have called a tax. It follows passage of a similar resolution by the House on Wednesday. The methane fee was mandated by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which directed the EPA to set a charge on methane emissions for facilities that emit more than 25,000 tons per year of carbon dioxide equivalent. Methane is the most prevalent greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide that tends to leak into the atmosphere undetected from drill sites, gas pipelines and other oil and gas infrastructure. The fee started at $900 per metric ton of methane emitted in 2024, and increased to $1,200 in 2025, and $1,500 for 2026 and beyond. The EPA last year finalized methane emission and reporting standards for the oil and gas sector, which faced less opposition from oil and gas companies. Industry groups applauded the passage of the resolutions in the House and Senate and urged President Donald Trump to quickly sign the legislation. “The Biden administration and Democrats in Congress passed the methane tax to single out and punish the oil and natural gas industry despite its already burdensome EPA regulatory framework,” said Independent Petroleum Association of America President Jeff Eshelman. Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, top Democrat on the Senate environment committee, said the resolution would raise energy prices and weaken environmental quality for consumers.

From the Associated Press:

The Republican-controlled Congress has voted to repeal a federal fee on oil and gas producers who release high levels of methane, undoing a major piece of former President Joe Biden’s climate policy aimed at controlling the planet-warming “super pollutant.” The fee, which had not gone into effect, was expected to bring in billions of dollars. The Senate on Thursday voted along party lines 52-47 to repeal the fee, following a similar House vote Wednesday. The measure now goes to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it. Methane is a much stronger global warming gas than carbon dioxide, especially in the short term, and is to blame for about one-third of the world’s warming so far. Oil and gas producers are among the biggest U.S. methane emitters and controlling it is critical to address climate change. Most major oil and gas companies do not release enough methane to trigger the fee, which is $900 per ton, an amount that would increase to $1,500 by 2026. The measure was part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, but the Environmental Protection Agency didn’t formally set rules until late last year. That timing made it vulnerable to the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to pass a resolution to undo rules that are finalized towards the end of a president’s term. If those resolutions pass and the president signs them, the rule is terminated and agencies can’t issue a similar one again. “It’s a sorry testament to the influence of Big Oil on Capitol Hill that one of the top priorities of Congress is a blatant handout to the worst actors in the fossil fuel industry,” said Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen’s energy program. The American Petroleum Institute, the largest lobbying group for the oil and gas industry, applauded the move, calling the fee a “duplicative, punitive tax on American energy production that stifles innovation.” “Thanks to industry action, methane emissions continue to decline as production increases, and we support building on this progress through smart and effective regulation,” said Amanda Eversole, the executive vice president and chief advocacy officer at API. Globally, methane concentrations in the atmosphere have been steadily climbing. Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, who chairs the Senate’s Environment and Public Works committee, spoke in favor of repeal on the Senate floor. “We should be expanding natural gas production, not restricting it. Instead, the natural gas tax will constrain American natural gas production, leading to increased energy prices and providing a boost to the production of natural gas in Russia,” she said. When gas leaks, the producer is wasting gas it could keep and sell. “Republicans are helping out the absolutely worst offenders of methane leakage,’’ said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the environment panel. “The companies only pay the methane fee if they don’t meet their own industry standard for … avoiding leaks of a dangerous, explosive, poisonous greenhouse gas.” Repeal of the methane fee is the latest of several pro-oil and gas moves Republicans have taken since the start of Trump’s term. On his first day, he declared a national energy emergency, calling for more oil and gas production, and fewer environmental reviews. Democrats failed to overturn that declaration yesterday. Trump has also lifted a pause on new applications for liquified natural gas export terminals, removed the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and moved to open up more areas of public lands and waters for oil and gas drilling. The fee on methane releases was aimed at pushing companies to adopt better practices to curb emissions and make their operations more efficient. The EPA had said the fee was expected to reduce 1.2 million metric tons of methane emissions by 2035 — that’s about the same as removing 8 million cars from the road for a year. The Biden administration had also implemented methane regulations on existing oil and gas wells, after addressing methane escaping from new wells. The EPA at the time meant for the fee to complement that rule and focus on the worst polluters. About half of all methane emissions from wells are from just 6% that are smaller producers, according to a recent study. (2)

As indicated in the stories above, anti-fossil fuel radicals are crying the blues—it’s the end of the world, pollution everywhere, mankind is doomed, yada yada yada. Meanwhile, organizations like the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA), American Energy Alliance (AEA), and even the Big Oil-dominated American Petroleum Institute (API) are delighted with this turn of events.

