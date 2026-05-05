Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
3h

Everyone better get out and vote in the midterms. I'm praying for a victorious republican sweep, so the momentum in these great reforms will not be lost. Many of the executive orders could be reversed if not soon codified in law. I'm an Independent, but as a practical matter I'll be voting republican for the federal positions, and either republican or Independent in the locals, depending on the candidate.

I'm also praying that many democrats will switch out of that party that has been supporting and encouraging lawlessness, and that most Independents will vote republican in the nationals, and of course for the best candidate (republican or Independent) in the locals. Otherwise, their votes will not help at all.

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
5h

Trump's common sense approach to energy and mining infrastructure and exploration will be eroded by the radical democratic party if (as I anticipate) they win the house in the midterms. Losing the senate will ensure rollback of most of these measures. Sadly our society is racing downhill with mobile phones in hand, following "influencers" and cute animals?

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